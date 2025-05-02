^

Headlines

Camille Villar still part of Marcos' senatorial slate, says Alyansa

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 2, 2025 | 1:46pm
Camille Villar still part of Marcos' senatorial slate, says Alyansa
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. holds up the hand of Rep. Camille Villar during a proclamation campaign rally in September 2024.
Camille Villar / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Camille Villar (Las Piñas) remains a member of the administration’s electoral slate, even as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has called for an investigation into water service concerns raised by local officials in Bulacan and other areas.

Alyansa Para Sa Bagong Pilipinas, the administration coalition, reaffirmed Villar’s place in its lineup on Friday, May 2, while supporting the president’s directive to look into public complaints about water supply and billing under a company belonging to her family.

“We respect her track record in public service and trust that she, like all our candidates, supports efforts that promote transparency, accountability, and the public good,” said Alyansa campaign manager Rep. Toby Tiangco in a statement.

Tiangco explained that the group supports a fair review of water service issues, whether these involve local utilities or private providers.

“Public concerns over water service—whether involving a local utility or a private provider like PrimeWater—deserve to be addressed through proper and transparent channels,” Tiangco said.

Malacañang, through Press Officer Claire Castro, earlier said the Marcos administration expects reliable and sufficient water service for all communities.

“The need for clean and adequate water is a right and not just for business. The needs of the people should be cared for,” Castro said at a press briefing.

Asked about Villar’s standing in light of the probe, Castro said the administration looks to all its candidates to demonstrate leadership and respond to issues raised by the public.

Local officials in Bulacan, including Governor Daniel Fernando and Vice Governor Alex Castro, have cited ongoing concerns about water supply reliability and service agreements in the province.

Similar issues have been reported in other areas, prompting calls for a broader review by Congress and local governments.

The administration has indicated that any inquiry will be guided by facts, with the aim of ensuring all providers meet their obligations to the public.

BONGBONG MARCOS

CAMILLE VILLAR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara to attend DOJ probe on &lsquo;kill&rsquo; remark

Sara to attend DOJ probe on ‘kill’ remark

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte will appear at the Department of Justice  preliminary investigation into the National Bureau...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ summons Sara Duterte as probe into Marcos death threat starts

DOJ summons Sara Duterte as probe into Marcos death threat starts

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has been summoned by the Department of Justice for a preliminary investigation over the grave...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace mum on VP claim of possible ICC arrest

Palace mum on VP claim of possible ICC arrest

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Malacañang was mum on Vice President Sara Duterte’s claim that she is among those who could be ordered arrested...
Headlines
fbtw
VP summoned by prosecutor on grave threats, sedition

VP summoned by prosecutor on grave threats, sedition

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has been summoned by the Office of the Prosecutor for a preliminary investigation on her case...
Headlines
fbtw

12 dead, 27 hurt in SCTEX toll plaza multiple collision

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
 Twelve people, including six minors, were killed and 27 others were injured when a speeding passenger bus crashed through a column of vehicles at the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway  toll plaza in Tarlac...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
3 Filipino cardinals participating in papal conclave

3 Filipino cardinals participating in papal conclave

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
The 2025 papal conclave will have the most number of participating Filipino cardinals.
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd vows to address functional illiteracy in SHS

DepEd vows to address functional illiteracy in SHS

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
 Following a government survey that flagged widespread reading and comprehension issues, Education Secretary Sonny Angara...
Headlines
fbtw
Japan PM visits Manila port

Japan PM visits Manila port

By Pia Lee Brago | 14 hours ago
Before concluding his two-day official visit, Japan’s Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru boarded two Japanese vessels docked...
Headlines
fbtw
Some Pinoy families in Vancouver want repatriation

Some Pinoy families in Vancouver want repatriation

By Pia Lee Brago | 14 hours ago
Some families of the Filipino victims of car-ramming attack at a Filipino festival in Vancouver, Canada have requested to...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. wants due process for Garcia; ombudsman wants apology

Marcos Jr. wants due process for Garcia; ombudsman wants apology

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday called for adherence to due process and fair treatment of Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, an administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with