Camille Villar still part of Marcos' senatorial slate, says Alyansa

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. holds up the hand of Rep. Camille Villar during a proclamation campaign rally in September 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Camille Villar (Las Piñas) remains a member of the administration’s electoral slate, even as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has called for an investigation into water service concerns raised by local officials in Bulacan and other areas.

Alyansa Para Sa Bagong Pilipinas, the administration coalition, reaffirmed Villar’s place in its lineup on Friday, May 2, while supporting the president’s directive to look into public complaints about water supply and billing under a company belonging to her family.

“We respect her track record in public service and trust that she, like all our candidates, supports efforts that promote transparency, accountability, and the public good,” said Alyansa campaign manager Rep. Toby Tiangco in a statement.

Tiangco explained that the group supports a fair review of water service issues, whether these involve local utilities or private providers.

“Public concerns over water service—whether involving a local utility or a private provider like PrimeWater—deserve to be addressed through proper and transparent channels,” Tiangco said.

Malacañang, through Press Officer Claire Castro, earlier said the Marcos administration expects reliable and sufficient water service for all communities.

“The need for clean and adequate water is a right and not just for business. The needs of the people should be cared for,” Castro said at a press briefing.

Asked about Villar’s standing in light of the probe, Castro said the administration looks to all its candidates to demonstrate leadership and respond to issues raised by the public.

Local officials in Bulacan, including Governor Daniel Fernando and Vice Governor Alex Castro, have cited ongoing concerns about water supply reliability and service agreements in the province.

Similar issues have been reported in other areas, prompting calls for a broader review by Congress and local governments.

The administration has indicated that any inquiry will be guided by facts, with the aim of ensuring all providers meet their obligations to the public.