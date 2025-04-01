^

Headlines

Chiz Escudero endorses Bam Aquino’s Senate comeback bid

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 1, 2025 | 4:52pm
Chiz Escudero endorses Bam Aquinoâ€™s Senate comeback bid
Former senator Bam Aquino smiles in a photo with Senate President Francis Escudere, posted on Aquino's Facebook page on April 1, 2025.
Bam Aquino campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Francis Escudero has openly expressed his support for former senator Bam Aquino’s bid to return to the upper chamber.

On Tuesday, April 1, Aquino shared a photo on social media of himself and Escudero, both holding their hands wide open with five fingers raised, indicating Aquino’s ballot number for the 2025 midterm elections.  

“Many thanks for the support and trust, Senate President Chiz Escudero! I'm thankful to have had the privilege of working with and learning from one of the best Senators of our country,” Aquino wrote in a mix of English and Filipino.  

Aquino credited Escudero as instrumental in passing the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, a landmark law that Aquino principally sponsored during his previous term in the Senate.  

“When we return to the Senate, we will work together to address the important issues facing every Filipino family,” Aquino added.  

Escudero, who won his seat in the 2022 elections, still has three years remaining in his term. Should Aquino secure a spot in the Senate, he will join Escudero for the remainder of his tenure.  

It is not the first time the two have shared a stage. In 2022, Escudero welcomed presidential candidate, then-vice president-Leni Robredo, to his bailiwick Sorsogon during her campaign stop.

Escudero, however, remained noncommittal on endorsing Robredo as he was also listed as part of multiple senatorial slates, including those of former presdental canidates Ping Lacson and Manny Pacquiao—both now aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s coalition.  

Escudero’s endorsement of Aquino marks a notable shift as he now openly backs the former senator’s return to public office.

2025 ELECTIONS

BAM AQUINO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos won&rsquo;t bar execs from attending Imee probe

Marcos won’t bar execs from attending Imee probe

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
President Marcos is not stopping any of his officials from attending the second Senate probe on the arrest of former president...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Team Grocery&rsquo; list as impeach evidence up to Congress &ndash; Palace

‘Team Grocery’ list as impeach evidence up to Congress – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Malacañang is leaving it up to lawmakers to decide whether to use the so-called “Team Grocery” or the new...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte lawyer says there are 'compelling' grounds to throw case out

Duterte lawyer says there are 'compelling' grounds to throw case out

By Richard Carter | 1 day ago
Lawyer Nicholas Kaufman hopes to stop the case before the ICC confirms the charges against Duterte by arguing the court cannot...
Headlines
fbtw
In Manila, FBI agents accepted prostitutes paid for by local police &ndash; report
play

In Manila, FBI agents accepted prostitutes paid for by local police – report

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
FBI agents assigned in Southeast Asian countries, including in the Philippines, engaged in sexual encounters with prostitutes...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG fires back at China, cites history of encroachment

PCG fires back at China, cites history of encroachment

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The Philippines has shot down China’s recent accusation of instigating tensions in the West Philippine Sea, citing instead...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
TUCP pushes P200 legislated wage hike

TUCP pushes P200 legislated wage hike

18 hours ago
To address poverty, the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines is calling for national unity to push for the immediate...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG hails its first-ever female two-star general

PCG hails its first-ever female two-star general

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
As National Women’s Month drew to a close, Rear Admiral Mitzie Silva-Campo made history as the first female two-star...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos on Eid: Be responsible for one another

Marcos on Eid: Be responsible for one another

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
During the celebration of Eid’l Fitr yesterday, President Marcos called on the Muslim community to “not forget...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines donates $40,000 to IMO

Philippines donates $40,000 to IMO

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The Philippines has donated $40,000 to the International Maritime Organization to support its technical cooperation training,...
Headlines
fbtw
Calls to stop AKAP rejected by Palace

Calls to stop AKAP rejected by Palace

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Implementation of the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program will continue because many Filipinos depend on it, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with