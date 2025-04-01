Chiz Escudero endorses Bam Aquinoâ€™s Senate comeback bid

Chiz Escudero endorses Bam Aquino’s Senate comeback bid

Former senator Bam Aquino smiles in a photo with Senate President Francis Escudere, posted on Aquino's Facebook page on April 1, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Francis Escudero has openly expressed his support for former senator Bam Aquino’s bid to return to the upper chamber.

On Tuesday, April 1, Aquino shared a photo on social media of himself and Escudero, both holding their hands wide open with five fingers raised, indicating Aquino’s ballot number for the 2025 midterm elections.

“Many thanks for the support and trust, Senate President Chiz Escudero! I'm thankful to have had the privilege of working with and learning from one of the best Senators of our country,” Aquino wrote in a mix of English and Filipino.

Aquino credited Escudero as instrumental in passing the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, a landmark law that Aquino principally sponsored during his previous term in the Senate.

“When we return to the Senate, we will work together to address the important issues facing every Filipino family,” Aquino added.

Escudero, who won his seat in the 2022 elections, still has three years remaining in his term. Should Aquino secure a spot in the Senate, he will join Escudero for the remainder of his tenure.

It is not the first time the two have shared a stage. In 2022, Escudero welcomed presidential candidate, then-vice president-Leni Robredo, to his bailiwick Sorsogon during her campaign stop.

Escudero, however, remained noncommittal on endorsing Robredo as he was also listed as part of multiple senatorial slates, including those of former presdental canidates Ping Lacson and Manny Pacquiao—both now aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s coalition.

Escudero’s endorsement of Aquino marks a notable shift as he now openly backs the former senator’s return to public office.