Detained POGO figure Tony Yang rushed to hospital

Michae Yang's brother, Tony Yang, with PAOCC and law enforcement personnel at the St. Lukes Medical Center in Taguig City.

MANILA, Philippines — Tony Yang, the detained brother of former President Rodrigo Duterte's economic adviser, was rushed to St. Luke's Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on Monday, March 24, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) reported.

Yang, also known as Yang Jian Xin, a Chinese national accused of financing Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs), was taken to the hospital at 1 p.m. after complaining of chest pains and showing on-duty PAOCC personnel his "blood covered handkerchief."

Physicians diagnosed Yang with tuberculosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Following his treatment, Yang was discharged from the hospital and returned to PAOCC custody.

"Mr. Yang is the latest in a series of PAOCC wards who have been hospitalized for various medical issues. However, his case is the most serious needing immediate and long-term attention," PAOCC spokesperson Winston Casio said.

Who is Tony Yang? Yang was apprehended at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Sept. 19, 2024, while attempting to leave the Philippines. He is the older brother of Michael Yang, a former economic advisor to Duterte who was implicated in the Pharmally scandal.

In a Senate inquiry on September 24, Yang admitted to illegally obtaining Filipino citizenship to establish businesses in the country.

Born in 1970, he only received his Philippine birth certificate in 2004 at the age of 34, a case similar to that of suspended Mayor Alice Guo, who faces charges related to illegal POGO activities.

Despite being the president of OroOne Corp., a service provider linked to a Pharmally executive and other POGOs, Yang denies any involvement with POGOs. The case continues to be a focal point in the ongoing investigations into illegal gambling operations.