What you need to know: The whoâ€™s who and whatâ€™s what of POGOs

What you need to know: The who’s who and what’s what of POGOs

Dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo, Cassandra Ong, Ronalyn Baterna attend the Quad-Committee of the House of Representatives on September 19, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate probe into Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) has unearthed a wide range of characters, all with varying degrees of alleged involvement.

While POGOs were legal prior to their ban in July 2024, they became synonymous with criminal activities. Evidence from POGO investigations pointed to an intricate web of human trafficking, money laundering, scamming and more.

Philstar.com has compiled a list of major names associated with the POGO scandals.

Major companies and POGO hubs

Lucky South 99 : An illegal POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga, raided by authorities in June following complaints of human trafficking. Approximately 158 foreigners were rescued from the facilities.

Hongsheng Gaming Technology : Located in Bamban, Tarlac, Hongsheng was raided in February 2023 for alleged cryptocurrency scam operations. A total of 850 employees were detained, 350 of whom were foreigners.

Zun Yuan Technology Inc. : Also in Bamban, Zun Yuan was raided in March 2024, resulting in the rescue of 875 workers, 432 of whom were Chinese nationals, according to the Philippine News Agency.

Baofu Land Development : The leasing company where dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo was an incorporator. They owned the land where both Hongsheng and Zun Yuan operated. Despite claiming to have divested before running for mayor, charges from the NBI, AMLC, and PAOCC indicate she was still an incorporator while in government.

Whirlwind Corp. : The company that leased land to Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.

Guo Family businesses : The Guo family owns several businesses, including QJJ Group of Companies and QJJ Slaughter House Inc. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian believes these were used for money laundering, as they showed little profit despite high incomes.

Pharmally: This controversial pharmaceutical company was involved in corruption under former President Rodrigo Duterte and has surfaced in connection with POGOs due to alleged ties with Michael Yang, Duterte’s former economic adviser.

Here is a rundown of the key players involved in the POGO chronicles.

Guo family and Bamban POGOs

Alice Guo (Guo Hua Ping): The former mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, has alleged ties to Zun Yuan Technology Inc., which was raided for human trafficking. Questions about her identity have arisen, with some speculating she may be a Chinese national and possibly a spy. Despite matching fingerprints, she insists she is Filipino.

Shiela Guo (Zhang Mier): Allegedly Alice's sister, she has signed financial documents for the family businesses. When questioned about her knowledge of these dealings, she claimed to follow Alice’s instructions.

Wesley Guo : Alleged brother of Alice and Shiela, he reportedly has ties to Cassandra Ong of Lucky South 99. An arrest warrant exists for him, but no court cases are filed as of now. Wesley’s family lawyer states he wishes to surrender.

Angelito Guo (Jian Zhong Guo): Allegedly the father of Alice, Shiela, and Wesley. His identity has raised questions due to inconsistencies in his documentation. All face money laundering charges.

Lin Wen Yi: Reported as Alice's mother in bank documents, although Alice claims her mother was a housekeeper.

Lucky South 99 and Whirlwind

Cassandra Ong : Aged 24, she holds a 58% stake in Whirlwind and represented Lucky South 99. She escaped the Philippines amid controversies and was arrested in Indonesia. Questions about her birth certificate have arisen during Senate inquiries.

Duanren Wu : Allegedly Ong's godfather and boss of Whirlwind, he is a former Chinese police officer.

Ronalyn Baterna : Corporate secretary of Lucky South 99, she admitted to issuing cheques up to P500,000, contradicting her earlier claims of limited involvement.

Harry Roque: Former presidential spokesperson, he is linked to the POGO scandal through attempts to obtain a license for Lucky South 99. He now faces an arrest warrant from the House of Representatives.

