^

Headlines

Supreme Court rejects plea to stop Duterte’s arrest, ICC cooperation

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 12, 2025 | 5:33pm
Supreme Court rejects plea to stop Duterteâ€™s arrest, ICC cooperation
File photo shows former President Rodrigo Duterte and Sen. Ronald dela Rosa.
Alfred Frias / Presidential Photo

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:20 p.m.) — The Supreme Court has not issued an immediate temporary restraining order (TRO) on the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte or on the Philippine government’s cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC).

According to a statement from the Supreme Court’s Office of the Spokesperson, the petitioners—Duterte and Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa—have been directed to submit their respondents’ comments within a non-extendible 10-day period.

"After a virtual deliberation on the 94-page petition, the SC found that the petitioners failed to establish a clear and unmistakable right for the immediate issuance of a TRO," the spokesperson’s office said in a statement.

The office also confirmed that the following petitions related to Duterte’s case were included in a special raffle.

"Upon the order of the Chief Justice for a special raffle, both petitions have been raffled to a Member-in-Charge for appropriate action," the office added.

When asked if there is still a possible for the TRO to be granted, Supreme Court Spokesperson Camille Ting said: It's still a possibility.

Philstar.com has reached out to Duterte’s lawyer, Israelito Torreon, for comment, but he has yet to respond.

The petitions

Three petitions challenging Duterte’s arrest have been filed before the Supreme Court.

The first petition, filed by Torreon, sought to declare the government's cooperation with the ICC unconstitutional. It also asked the Supreme Court to prevent authorities from taking further actions related to the case.

The two other petitions, separately filed by Duterte’s children—Veronica and Sebastian—sought a writ of habeas corpus, compelling authorities to "produce the body" of the former president and explain the cause of his detention.

Duterte’s arrest

Duterte was arrested on the morning of March 11 upon landing at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 from Hong Kong.

The ICC’s pre-trial chamber cited Duterte’s "alleged criminal responsibility" for crimes against humanity (murder), linked to extrajudicial killings under his administration.

The charges cover incidents between Nov. 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019.

According to Philippine government records, Duterte’s war on drugs resulted in around 6,000 deaths.

However, human rights groups estimate the actual death toll could be as high as 30,000, with most victims being small-time drug users and pushers.

BATO DELA ROSA

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

RODRIGO DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
International Criminal Court confirms Duterte arrest warrant

International Criminal Court confirms Duterte arrest warrant

19 hours ago
The International Criminal Court Tuesday confirmed it had issued an arrest warrant against former Philippines leader Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte arrested, put on flight to ICC

Duterte arrested, put on flight to ICC

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested for crimes against humanity upon his arrival from Hong Kong yesterday, and was...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Duterte&rsquo;s arrest a responsibility to international community

Marcos: Duterte’s arrest a responsibility to international community

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that his predecessor former president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest was merely part of...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara: This is a blatant affront to our sovereignty

VP Sara: This is a blatant affront to our sovereignty

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte yesterday denounced the arrest of her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, who will be tried...
Headlines
fbtw
Dawn comes for relatives of drug war victims

Dawn comes for relatives of drug war victims

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
For victims of Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal crackdown on illegal drugs, his arrest yesterday was like the break of daw...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
What happens to Rodrigo Duterte's mayoral bid after ICC arrest? Comelec explains&nbsp;

What happens to Rodrigo Duterte's mayoral bid after ICC arrest? Comelec explains 

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
Despite being in ICC custody and facing crimes against humanity charges related to his so-called war on drugs, Duterte remains...
Headlines
fbtw
Baste Duterte seeks Supreme Court order to free father

Baste Duterte seeks Supreme Court order to free father

By Ian Laqui | 2 hours ago
Within 48 hours of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest, a third petition challenging his detention was filed before...
Headlines
fbtw
Pulong Duterte gets House travel clearance for 'personal trip' to Japan, Netherlands

Pulong Duterte gets House travel clearance for 'personal trip' to Japan, Netherlands

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
After former President Rodrigo Duterte left for The Hague to face the International Criminal Court, his son Rep. Paolo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Killing is against the law&rsquo;: Palace disowns Duterte&rsquo;s bloody drug war legacy

‘Killing is against the law’: Palace disowns Duterte’s bloody drug war legacy

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Malacañang further distanced itself from former President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs, saying that...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with