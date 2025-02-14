DOH urges hygiene, preventive measures as flu, dengue, leptospirosis cases rise

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) is urging the public to take preventive measures as cases of foodborne diseases, influenza-like illnesses, leptospirosis and dengue continue to rise in recent months.

In a statement on Friday, January 14, the DOH warned of weather-related diseases linked to recent rainfall and thunderstorms caused by the shear line, Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and easterlies.

One of the reported diseases is influenza-like illness, with cases more than doubling to 5,150 by January 18, up from 2,388 recorded between Dec. 22, 2024, and January 4.

While the agency’s latest monitoring showed a 53% decline in cases as of February 1 — with 9,995 recorded this year compared to 21,340 in 2024 — health officials said the public should remain cautious.

Meanwhile, leptospirosis infections have increased due to recent weather patterns. Cases rose by 8%, from 392 in early 2024 to 422.

The DOH urged individuals exposed to floods to seek medical attention even without visible wounds, as symptoms of leptospirosis can take two to four weeks to appear.

Dengue infections have also reportedly surged, with cases rising by 40% as of February 1 compared to the same period last year. A total of 28,384 individuals have been infected, with an uptick also observed in January compared to December 2024.

Despite the increase, the DOH assured the public that dengue-related fatalities have declined. The case fatality rate, or the percentage of dengue cases resulting in death, stood at 0.35% as of February 1, down from 0.42% last year.

This means that for every 10,000 dengue cases, 35 resulted in death.

To curb infections, the DOH advised the public to seek early medical consultation, eliminate mosquito breeding sites, use insect repellents and wear protective clothing such as long sleeves and pants.

Proper handwashing with soap and water, covering one’s mouth when coughing or sneezing, and avoiding contact with contaminated surfaces in public spaces was also emphasized.

The agency said it is coordinating with international partners to monitor and assess the severity of the increasing flu-like cases.

Common symptoms of these illnesses include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue. In some cases, infected individuals may experience vomiting and diarrhea, according to Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.