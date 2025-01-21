Quiboloy hospitalized due to pneumonia

Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy faces senators for the first time during the public hearing of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Detained doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy was brought to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) said.

In a statement to Philstar.com on Tuesday, January 21, BJMP spokesperson Jayrex Bustinera said the preacher was brought to the Rizal Medical Center on Saturday after complaining of breathing problems.

“The BJMP physician recommended that the said PDL be brought to the nearest government hospital for appropriate medical intervention,” Bustinera said.

Upon confinement at the Rizal Medical Center, the attending physician diagnosed Quiboloy with “community acquired pneumonia.”

“We assure the public that PDL Quiboloy remains under BJMP Custody and that strict security is in place while in hospital confinement,” Bustinera said.

In November 2024, the Philippine National Police relocated Quiboloy to the male dormitory of Pasig City jail months after his arrest in Davao City on September 8.

The preacher, who styles himself as the "Appointed Son of God," is detained on charges of alleged abuse involving him and his "church," the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

A trafficking-in-persons charge has also been filed against Quiboloy in the Pasig court.