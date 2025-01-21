^

Headlines

Quiboloy hospitalized due to pneumonia

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 21, 2025 | 3:13pm
Quiboloy hospitalized due to pneumonia
Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy faces senators for the first time during the public hearing of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality Wednesday, October 23, 2024.
Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Detained doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy was brought to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) said. 

In a statement to Philstar.com on Tuesday, January 21, BJMP spokesperson Jayrex Bustinera said the preacher was brought to the Rizal Medical Center on Saturday after complaining of breathing problems.

“The BJMP physician recommended that the said PDL be brought to the nearest government hospital for appropriate medical intervention,” Bustinera said. 

Upon confinement at the Rizal Medical Center, the attending physician diagnosed Quiboloy with “community acquired pneumonia.”

“We assure the public that PDL Quiboloy remains under BJMP Custody and that strict security is in place while in hospital confinement,” Bustinera said. 

In November 2024, the Philippine National Police relocated Quiboloy to the male dormitory of Pasig City jail months after his arrest in Davao City on September 8. 

The preacher, who styles himself as the "Appointed Son of God," is detained on charges of alleged abuse involving him and his "church," the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

A trafficking-in-persons charge has also been filed against Quiboloy in the Pasig court.

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

HUMAN TRAFFICKING

QUIBOLOY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI nabs Chinese, 2 Pinoys for espionage

NBI nabs Chinese, 2 Pinoys for espionage

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
A suspected Chinese “sleeper agent” and his two Filipino cohorts, who have reportedly been going to vital military...
Headlines
fbtw
Trump returns to White House

Trump returns to White House

15 hours ago
Donald Trump will be sworn in for a historic second term as US president Monday, promising a new “golden age”...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI uncovers espionage ops with arrest of Chinese 'spy' in Makati

NBI uncovers espionage ops with arrest of Chinese 'spy' in Makati

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
"The person we arrested, one Chinese national, based on our open source intelligence with assistance from our Armed Forces...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex- Quezon City mayor Bistek gets 10 years for graft

Ex- Quezon City mayor Bistek gets 10 years for graft

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Former Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista and his former city administrator have been sentenced to six to 10 years in prison...
Headlines
fbtw
Militants reject incoming Trump presidency

Militants reject incoming Trump presidency

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Progressive groups yesterday opposed the second presidency of Donald Trump in the United States ahead of his inauguration...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gov&rsquo;t tax collections projected to breach 2024 target revenue

Gov’t tax collections projected to breach 2024 target revenue

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
The government is set to meet its target revenue collections as it accumulated around P4.4 trillion in 2024.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to host ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026 in Cebu

Philippines to host ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026 in Cebu

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
The Philippines will host next year's ASEAN Tourism Forum in Cebu.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Amihan, shear line to bring rains over Luzon, parts of Visayas

Amihan, shear line to bring rains over Luzon, parts of Visayas

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Two weather systems are expected to bring rain to some portions of Luzon and Visayas, state weather bureau PAGASA said.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with