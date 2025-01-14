^

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 14, 2025 | 8:37pm
Supreme Court halts Comelec's disqualification of 5 bets in 2025 elections
The main building of the Philippine Supreme Court in Manila as taken on Dec. 13, 2024.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has issued a temporary restraining order against the Commission on Elections (Comelec), prohibiting it from disqualifying five aspirants for the 2025 national and local elections.  

At a press conference on Tuesday, January 14, Supreme Court spokesperson Camille Ting announced that the high court has barred the poll body from declaring the aspirants as nuisance candidates or disqualifying them from the upcoming polls.  

Ting also said that with the restraining order in place, the Comelec must include the candidates’ names on the ballot.  

“It's up to Comelec how they will implement this but they will just have to follow the order of the Supreme Court,” Ting said.

The high court issued the restraining order for the disqualification of the following aspirants:  

  • Subair Guinthum Mustapha – for senator  
  • Charles Savellano – for representative, Ilocos Sur’s 1st District  
  • Chito Bulatao Balintay – for governor, Zambales
  • Edgar Erice – for representative, Caloocan City 2nd District  
  • Florendo de Ramos Ritualo Jr. – for Sangguniang Panlungsod member, San Juan City 1st District  

In response, the Comelec said in a statement sent to reporters on Tuesday evening that it will cease the printing of official ballots and update the database of candidates.  

“While these actions are indeed time-consuming and very costly, Comelec fully respects the decision of the Supreme Court, and we recognize these Orders as part of legal processes,”  Comelec’s statement read.

“We likewise inform the public that while delay is also a necessary consequence, please note that there is no cause for alarm, concern or panic, as the Comelec is fully in control of the situation and will effect the necessary contingency measures to mitigate such,” it added.

The Comelec began printing the 73 million ballots for the elections on January 6. 

Philstar
