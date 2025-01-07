^

FDA studies extending booklet-free medicine discount to PWDs

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 7, 2025 | 5:55pm
A man lines up at a drugstore to purchase over-the-counter medicines.
Philstar.com / Dominique Nicole Flores

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it is studying the expansion of the booklet-free rule for the 20% medicine discount to include persons with disabilities (PWDs), in addition to senior citizens.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 7, the FDA said its officials have conducted meetings over the past week to discuss the Department of Health’s (DOH) initiative to issue Administrative Order 2024-0017.

“Sa ginawang pagpupulong, pinag-aaralan din ng ahensiya ang posibleng pagpapalawig ng mga diskwento hindi lamang para sa mga senior citizens kundi pati na rin sa mga PWDs,” FDA said.

(During the meeting, the agency studied the possible extension of discounts not only for senior citizens but also for PWDs.)

The DOH order, issued on Dec. 23, 2024, removes the booklet requirement from the implementation guidelines of prior administrative orders pertaining to the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010. 

RELATED: One less hassle for senior citizens: Booklet rule for medicines scrapped

Senior citizens were previously required to present their booklets at pharmacies to obtain their 20% discount on over-the-counter medicines and medical devices.

The booklet also served as a way for pharmacists to monitor senior citizens' purchases, confirming whether they had bought the prescribed quantity and determining the remaining amount.

While persons with disabilities are also required of the same, no administrative order has been issued yet to include them in the booklet-free rule. 

The FDA seeks to address this concern, which the public has clamored upon the administrative order’s announcement. 

All other discounts, including the exemption from value-added tax (VAT), are also being reviewed under the CREATE Law for a more streamlined process.

Under the law, medicines to help treat cancer, mental health conditions, tuberculosis and kidney diseases are VAT-exempt. The FDA is the agency that recommends the list of medicines to the Bureau of Internal Revenue. 

“Inaasahang magdudulot ang mga hakbang na ito ng mas pinadaling proseso sa mga transaksyon, at malaking tulong para sa mga senior citizens at PWDs, lalo na sa mga mahihirap na komunidad,” the agency said. 

(These measures are expected to result in easier processing of transactions and provide significant assistance to senior citizens and PWDs, especially in impoverished communities.)

The FDA also expects that pharmacies and healthcare providers will benefit from a simpler system.

EXPANDED SENIOR CITIZENS ACT

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

PWD DISCOUNT COMPLIANCE

PWDS

SENIOR CITIZENS

SENIOR DISCOUNT
