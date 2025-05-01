Wealth of the nation comes from its workers â€” Marcos

Wealth of the nation comes from its workers — Marcos

Workers are seen constructing Marikina’s flood control projects on May 30, 2023, ahead of the rainy season.

MANILA, Philippines — In his Labor Day message, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the country’s true wealth lies in its workers.

The president said that when a laborer works, they do not do it solely for themselves. They uplift their families, and in effect, the entire nation as well.

“Ang mga patakarang ating ipinatutupad ay dapat sumasalamin sa paninindigang ang tunay na yaman ng bansa ay hindi nasusukat sa kita, kung hindi sa dangal ng taong nagsusumikap,” Marcos said in his message.

(The policies we implement should reflect the belief that the real wealth of the nation is not measured by its income, but with the honor of the person who is diligent.)

Progress lies in the hands of workers, the president said.

The government, he added, is committed to caring for workers as part of both its duty and its gratitude to them.

The president attended the country’s 123rd Labor Day celebration, held as a job fair at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The fair featured 100 employers offering around 12,000 job opportunities to job seekers.

Most of the available jobs were in the business process outsourcing sector, as well as in construction, wholesale and retail trade, tourism and other industries.

The Labor Day celebration also featured the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), offering free skills training programs in robotics and mechatronics.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is holding 69 simultaneous job fairs across the country.

“Hindi matatawaran at maitatanggi ang mahalagang kontribusyon at natatanging papel ng mga manggagawa sa paglago ng ating ekonomiya at pagbuti ng ating kalagayan sa pananalapi. Kaya naman tunay na marapat na sila'y ating bigyan ng pagkilala at pasasalamat sa araw na ito,” DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said.

(The contribution of workers in the growth of our economy and fiscal status cannot be denied or understated. It is right that they will be given recognition and gratitude on this day.)