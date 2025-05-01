On Labor Day, groups urge candidates to make living wage a priority

Workers stage a protest and attempt to breach a police barricade on May 1 as they march to Mendiola during a Labor Day mobilization.

MANILA, Philippines — Workers' groups on Labor Day, May 1, urged candidates for the 2025 elections to prioritize the passage of measures ensuring a living wage for workers.

Citing data from economic think tank Ibon Foundation, labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) called for setting the minimum wage at P1,200—an amount the foundation says reflects the minimum needed for a family of five to meet basic needs such as food, clothing and shelter.

“Marcos’ free train rides and job fairs are mere publicity stunts. What we need is an efficient public transportation system, sufficient wages for our families, and safe and decent jobs. Bongbong should heed our demands, not turn us into props for his political charade!” Elmer Labong, KMU chairperson, said in a statement.

The labor group also condemned the Marcos administration's economic policies, which they claim prioritize privatization, trade liberalization and deregulation to attract foreign capital at the expense of Filipino workers.

In a separate statement, the Federation of Free Workers also urged voters to choose candidates with a pro-labor agenda.

"Neglected and left out of government, workers’ demands for living wages; decent work; full recognition of the right to unionize and human rights; quality public services; wealth tax; climate justice and action; agricultural and industrial development; an end to discrimination and abuse; and, an end to political dynasties and corruption— have fallen on deaf ears of the government of the elite," lawyer Sonny Matula, president of the Federation of Free Workers, said in a statement.

"This is why there is Labor Vote—an expression of workers’ solidarity and labor power that will champion justice and democracy. It is an instrument to gain political power of the people, by the people, and for the people," he added.

The protests were held by groups in Baguio City, Pampanga, Laguna, Iloilo, Cebu and Davao.

Labor groups also staged protest actions along Mendiola, a historic site for demonstrations in Manila, to voice their demands and grievances.

As of March 2025, the Ibon Foundation stated that a livable wage for a family of five should be P1,222.

However, the current daily minimum wage is only P645.