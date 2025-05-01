In his latest foreword, Pope Francis likens marriage to a tango

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis, in one of his final forewords, urged young couples to embrace thorough marriage preparation and commit themselves to enduring love.

His message was published posthumously in the book "Love Forever" by the YOUCAT Foundation, according to a report by The New York Times, which published the full text of the foreword.

In it, Francis called on young people to view marriage as an invitation “to believe in love, believe in God, and believe that you are capable of taking on the adventure.”

“Love wants to be permanent; ‘until further notice’ isn’t love. We humans have the desire to be accepted without reservations, and those who do not have this experience often — unknowingly — carry a wound for the rest of their lives,” he said.

“Instead, those who enter into a union lose nothing, but gain everything: life at its fullest,” he added.

Reflecting on his youth in Argentina, Pope Francis recalled his deep love for the tango.

He shared that the dance partly inspired the title of "Amoris Laetitia," one of his apostolic exhortations.

“Tango is a wonderful, free game between man and woman, filled with erotic charm and attraction,” Francis said.

“The male and female dancers court each other and experience closeness and distance, sensuality, attention, discipline and dignity. They rejoice in love and understand what it might mean to give themselves to someone completely,” he added.

He also acknowledged the failure of some marriages.

“How many marriages today fail after three, five, seven years? Maybe your parents, too, began the sacrament of marriage with that same courage, but were unable to take their love to completion,” he said.

The 88-year-old Argentinian pontiff, who is also known as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, died on April 21.

Following his burial, the church is currently in a period called “Novemdiales” or the nine days of mourning, before the College of Cardinals convenes to elect a new supreme pontiff.

Below is the full foreword in the book “Love Forever,” which was also published in the New York Times: