Marcos urged: Certify wage hike bill as urgent

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 1, 2025 | 2:51pm
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. delivers at a convention center in Pasay City during the Philippines’ 123rd Labor Day celebration.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — Several senators renewed their call on Labor Day for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to certify as urgent a measure seeking to raise national wages.

Workers’ groups across the country took to the streets on Labor Day to demand fairer wages and better working conditions. 

The Senate has already passed a legislated wage hike mandating a P100 increase in the minimum wage, with the measure now awaiting approval from the House of Representatives and the executive branch.

“Ating kinakalampag ang Malacañang: Tama na ang paghihintay at pagpapaasa. I-certify niyo na as urgent ang wage hike bill,” Minority lawmaker Sen. Risa Hontoveros said. 

(What we are calling upon for Malacañang: Enough making people wait and hope. Certify as urgent the wage hike bill.) 

With every day that passes without action, the poverty of the common Filipino worsens, Hontiveros said.

Sen. Joel Villanueva also echoed this call.

“Gawin na po sanang prayoridad ang isinulong po natin at pasado na dito sa Senado. Ito pong P100 minimum wage hike bill,” Villanueva said. 

(I hope that this becomes a priority and we push for this as the Senate has already passed this. This is the P100 minimum wage hike bill.) 

Sen. Bong Go has also called for the timely passage of the legislated wage hike bill before the 19th Congress ends. Go said the Senate has already done its part, and the House needs to act quickly. 

Congress will only have a few more sessions in June before the 20th Congress begins in July. This means that if the legislated wage hike is not passed immediately, it will have to return at the start of the legislative mill.

“Back to zero na naman po ang trabaho para dito,” Hontiveros said. (The work for this will be back to zero.) 

Hontiveros acknowledged that a P100 increase would likely not be enough with the rapidly increasing cost of living, but it was an important step forward. 

In his Labor Day message, Marcos said the government remains committed to ensuring workers’ welfare but stayed silent on the proposed legislated wage hike.

He only noted that the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards have approved wage increases in 16 regions for 2024.

