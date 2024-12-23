^

One less hassle for senior citizens: Booklet rule for medicines scrapped

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
December 23, 2024 | 2:07pm
One less hassle for senior citizens: Booklet rule for medicines scrapped
The photo shows a Filipino lining up at a drugstore to purchase medicines over-the-counter.
Philstar.com / Dominique Nicole Flores

MANILA, Philippines — Senior citizens no longer need to present their purchase booklets at pharmacies to avail of the 20% discount on medicines, the Department of Health (DOH) announced on Monday, December 23. 

The DOH issued Administrative Order 2024-0017 to ease the burden on senior citizens, who previously had to present their purchase booklets for every transaction to claim their rightful discount. 

“I am also a senior citizen. I know it is hard to always bring a purchase booklet with you. Seniors need the discount on their medicines, and we must make it easy for them to get that,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said in a statement. 

Purchase booklets are commonly used in drugstores and supermarkets, where pharmacists or cashiers document and track the discounted purchases. 

Showing a government-issued ID, which is proof of eligibility for the 20% discount on basic necessities, was not enough to avail of the discount.

With the administrative order, DOH updated the guidelines followed in implementing Republic Act 9994 or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010. 

It removed the sections requiring the use of purchase booklets at drugstores for over-the-counter transactions and the recording of purchased medicines, devices, quantities, dates, and locations in the booklet. 

Since the purchase booklet was also used to monitor the quantity of a specific medicine purchased, ensuring a person does not exceed the prescribed amount, the administrative order amended the process. 

Instead of recording partial quantities in the booklet, these details must now be documented directly on the prescription.

Herbosa added that the revised guidelines is the agency’s Christmas gift to senior citizens. 

Philstar.com reached out to Rep. Rodolfo “Ompong” Ordanes (Senior Citizens Partylist) for comment on the administrative order. 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

DRUGSTORE

SENIOR CITIZENS
