DepEd's classroom construction in remote areas delayed by up to 555 days — COA

Patong National High School (in picture) in Eastern Visayas is a Last Mile School, which uses classrooms made of sala-sala, bamboo, sawali, nipa and pan-aw, and have unpaved flooring.

MANILA, Philippines — More than a year and a half after their promised completion date, 76 school facilities in the country's most isolated communities remain unfinished as the Department of Education Central Office struggles to complete P1.4 billion worth of Last Mile School projects, according to state auditors.

In its audit report, the Commission on Audit said only 22 out of 98 school facilities under the Last Mile Schools Program (LMSP) procured by DepEd's main office were completed in 2023, even though the projects were awarded in 2021 and had received mobilization fees of P211.2 million.

The program, which aims to transform makeshift classrooms into standard ones in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, was supposed to be completed within 150 calendar days from the start of construction, but not later than May 31, 2022.

Three contractors handling four lots have already gone past the deadline by over 500 days, according to the report.

"Verification pertaining to the status of implementation of construction of classrooms centrally-procured by CO revealed that majority of the projects are still not completed in the current year," state auditors said.

One contractor handling projects worth P327.8 million had become unreachable at the time of the audit. "It was also disclosed during the interview that projects under Lot 4 with a total contract cost of P327,867,809.66, were on-hold. The Department is said to have been facing difficulties in contacting/getting updates from the said contractor," the audit report read.

DepEd attributed the delays to various factors, including COVID-19 restrictions during the pre-construction phase and unforeseen circumstances like flooding, landslides, and community opposition during construction.

However, COA noted that these issues "affect only a fraction of the total projects" and blamed the delays on the department's "inaction in taking remedial measures in a timely manner."

"The delays of 555 days as of December 31, 2023, is of paramount concern, as the learners from far-flung communities were denied access to quality education and did not benefit from the project's target that no learner is left behind," COA said.

The audit body recommended that DepEd submit a catch-up plan with definite timelines for completing the remaining projects and improve its planning for future undertakings.

Last Mile Schools Program, as intended

The Last Mile Schools Program was launched by DepEd in 2019 to address the gaps in resources and facilities of schools in more remote areas. Beyond building standard classrooms, the program also includes installing solar panels in areas without electricity, securing school site ownership and deploying teachers to remote areas.

DepEd has identified over 7,000 schools that fit the definition of a Last Mile School. These schools typically have a student population of less than 100 learners. They are located in areas that are difficult to access – more than an hour away from town centers, with no electricity and lacking proper facilities. Many serve indigenous communities and conflict-affected areas.

Former DepEd Secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte said in 2023 that the department will prioritize the construction of more classrooms in Last Mile Schools. She served as DepEd chief from 2022 to July 2024.