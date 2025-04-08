^

Tamaraw remains one of critically endangered species

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
April 8, 2025 | 12:00am
Tamaraw remains one of critically endangered species
Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga shakes hands with Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. president Masando Hashimoto following the turnover of a Next Generation Tamaraw utility van and Bantay Tamaraw kits at the DENR Central Office in Quezon City yesterday. The donation to the DENR’s Tamaraw Conservation Program is expected to boost field operations, strengthen patrols and improve monitoring efforts.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The tamaraw remains one of the critically endangered species in the country with only between 500 and 600 heads remaining, Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga said yesterday.

Loyzaga noted that in 1900, the country’s tamaraw population totaled 10,000.

It even went down to 100. That’s when (the late former) president (Ferdinand) Marcos Sr. started the Tamaraw Conservation Program, to move the needle in terms of critical and endangered to just threatened. There is a lot of work to be done, Loyzaga said.

She said that Mts. Iglit-Baco Natural Park has provided an initial estimate of 351 tamaraws.

In addition to Mts. Iglit-Baco Natural Park, other confirmed populations of tamaraws have been observed in Aruyan-Malati Tamaraw Reservation in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro; Mt. Calavite Wildlife Sanctuary in Paluan, Occidental Mindoro and Upper Amnay Tamaraw Habitat spanning Occidental and Oriental Mindoro.

She said a P100-million budget was allocated by the government in 2024 for the conservation of the tamaraw and four other critically endangered species: the dugong or sea cow, Philippine cockatoo, Philippine Eagle, Philippine pangolin and pawikan or sea turtle.

“We have actually a generalized biodiversity budget now. In 2024, we were able to get P100 million for five species or P20 million each. The Zoological Society of London adopted the tamaraw,” Loyzaga added.

She said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources targets to increase the population of tamaraw by at least 1,000.

“You need at the very least, 1,000. We need to set this up. We will start from scratch. Hopefully before I leave this office,” she added.

At the same time, Loyzaga thanked Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. president Masando Hashimoto for the donation of the next-generation Tamaraw vehicle and Bantay Tamaraw kits.

“Through this generation donation to the Tamaraw Conservation Program, gains include the vital resources to enhance field operations, strengthening patrols, improving monitoring efforts and equipping our dedicated Bantay Tamaraw with the tools they need to safeguard the remaining populations of this important species,” Loyzaga said.

