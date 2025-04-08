^

Headlines

Use of emergency alerts in campaign slammed

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
April 8, 2025 | 12:00am
Use of emergency alerts in campaign slammed
A person holding a smartphone.
Philstar / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The use of Emergency Cell Broadcasting System (ECBS) for political campaign has raised alarm.

Sen. Grace Poe said the ECBS is designed to issue alerts during emergency situations like typhoons, earthquakes and other public safety threats.

“The incident not only compromises the integrity of the emergency alert system, but may also pose threats to our safety and security as hackers may use this to broadcast fake news,” she added.

Residents from a certain province allegedly received emergency alerts containing a local candidate’s name for the upcoming May polls – an indication of the use of ECBS.

Poe pointed out that “concerned government agencies and telecommunications firms must seriously address this vulnerability in the system infrastructure to prevent further exploitation by those with evil intentions.”

“Without accusing anyone (of being) guilty, we hope candidates can rein in their supporters to campaign fairly and honestly, as we all want clean and credible elections,” she said.

Violation of public trust

Commenting on the matter, Bayan Muna chairman and former congressman Neri Colmenares said the use of the ECBS by unscrupulous political candidates is a “gross and dangerous violation of public trust.”

Colmenares, principal author of Republic Act 10639 or the Free Mobile Disaster Alerts Act, slammed the misuse of the emergency broadcast system.

“We created this law to save lives of the people in cases of disasters, not for use of the politicians for their campaign. This is a blatant abuse of a life-saving system and must be condemned,” he said in a statement.

Colmenares warned that the misuse of the ECBS undermines public trust in legitimate emergency alerts, potentially endangering lives in future disasters when people may ignore real warnings due to past abuse of the system.

“Every time this system is misused, it chips away at the credibility of emergency alerts. Come the next calamity, people might ignore them – and that could cost lives,” Colmenares said.

Bayan Muna, as well as other members of the Makabayan bloc, has called on the National Telecommunications Commission and the Department of Information and Communications Technology to investigate the matter, and for the Commission on Elections to penalize candidates found guilty of abusing the system. — Jose Rodel Clapano

ECBS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
University of Manila&rsquo;s law school ordered closed over Bar exam failures

University of Manila’s law school ordered closed over Bar exam failures

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The University of Manila College of Law has been ordered to shut down due to poor Bar Examination performance and other ...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC, not Philippines, to shoulder witnesses&rsquo; expenses &ndash; lawyer

ICC, not Philippines, to shoulder witnesses’ expenses – lawyer

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Contrary to claims circulating online, it will be the International Criminal Court, not the Philippine government, that will...
Headlines
fbtw
White ribbon campaign for drug war victims launched

White ribbon campaign for drug war victims launched

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Progressive group Bayan Muna and human rights advocates launched the “White Ribbon: Duterte Panagutin” campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
Cabinet members to attend Imee probe &ndash; Chiz

Cabinet members to attend Imee probe – Chiz

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Cabinet members and other government officials who skipped the second Senate investigation on April 3 into the legality of...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Some Cabinet officials allowed to attend Senate probe into Duterte&rsquo;s arrest
play

Palace: Some Cabinet officials allowed to attend Senate probe into Duterte’s arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
Malacañang has changed its tune, allowing select members of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate sets inquiry on school&nbsp;bullying

Senate sets inquiry on school bullying

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
The Senate will investigate bullying in schools and identify areas where government intervention is needed, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: F-16 jet purchase not against any country

Palace: F-16 jet purchase not against any country

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
The acquisition of F-16 fighter jets from the United States is part of the ongoing modernization of the Armed Forces...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US air forces kick off joint exercises

Philippines, US air forces kick off joint exercises

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
The Philippines and the United States kicked off yesterday this year’s iteration of their joint air combat exercises...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers to get uninterrupted break before next school year

Teachers to get uninterrupted break before next school year

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Public school teachers will have an uninterrupted rest period before the next school year after the approval of a new policy...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with