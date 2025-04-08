Philippines, US air forces kick off joint exercises

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and the United States kicked off yesterday this year’s iteration of their joint air combat exercises called “Cope Thunder” aimed at enhancing operational coordination and “strategic deterrence.”

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) said 729 of its airmen and 250 from the United States Pacific Air Forces (US PACAF) are involved in the drills launched at the Clark Air Base in Mabalacat City, Pampanga.

Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura, PAF commanding general, and Maj. Gen. Christopher Sheppard, Air National Guard Assistant to the Commander, Pacific Air Forces, led the launch ceremonies.

The exercises, to last until April 18, would also be held across key training locations in Northern Luzon, including Basa Air Base also in Pampanga and Col. Ernesto Ravina Air Base in Tarlac, according to PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo.

The PAF would be deploying various types of aircraft including FA-50PH, A-29B Super Tucano, S-76A and S70i Blackhawk helicopters.

For its part, PACAF sent a total of 250 personnel and 12 F-16 fighter jets. The exercises will highlight aircraft maneuvers and tactics.

“This year’s iteration aims to develop asymmetric warfare capabilities for force projection and area denial; enhance conventional capabilities to ensure superiority in air operations; enhance cooperation with international and security partners to improve operational coordination, readiness, effectiveness and strategic deterrence and enhance sustainment systems to increase operational readiness and mission effectiveness,” the PAF said in a statement.

For the first time, the PAF is hosting an International Observer Program as part of the exercise, involving the Royal Malaysian Air Force, Royal Thai Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Indonesian Air Force.

The exercise will also feature Subject Matter Expert Exchanges covering a wide range of domains including fighter and close air support operations, helicopter operations, cybersecurity, communications, aircraft maintenance, logistics, security and medical services.

The State Department announced on April 1 the proposed sale of the F-16s and related equipment, worth an estimated $5.58 billion, just days after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Manila, his first official trip to the Indo-Pacific.

Hegseth stressed the need for the US and its Indo-Pacific allies to respond to China’s aggression.

Originating in the Philippines in 1976, Cope Thunder relocated to Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska in 1992 and rebranded as Red Flag Alaska, after the closure of US bases in the Philippines, due to the abrogation of the US bases treaty and the heavy damage on the military facilities caused by the Pinatubo eruption.

Cope Thunder resumed in the Philippines in 2023.

Philippines-Finland defense ties

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. has relayed to Finnish Ambassador Saija Nurminen the Philippines’ interest in enhancing its defense cooperation with Finland.

“Secretary Teodoro remarked that Finland’s geography and history have cultivated its robust resilience to threat actors within its region. He noted that this has led to Finland’s advanced capabilities in securing its defense supply chains,” Assistant Secretary Arsenio Andolong of the Department of National Defense said.

Teodoro conveyed the Philippines’ interest during Nurminen’s visit to the DND on April 2.

Andolong also said Nurminen expressed Finland’s willingness to cooperate with like-minded countries, like the Philippines, in upholding a rules-based international order.

“She mentioned that Nokia, a known Finnish multinational company, is interested in supporting the Philippines’ Self-Reliant Defense Posture Program,” he added.