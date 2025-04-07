University of Manilaâ€™s law school ordered closed over Bar exam failures

^

University of Manila’s law school ordered closed over Bar exam failures

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 7, 2025 | 6:31pm
MANILA, Philippines — The University of Manila College of Law has been ordered to shut down by the Legal Education Board (LEB) due to poor Bar Examination performance and other deficiencies.

In a statement on Monday, April 7, the LEB announced that it had issued Resolution 217-14, mandating the closure of the law school after evaluating its compliance with legal education standards.

According to the board, the college failed to meet prescribed curriculum and academic requirements, performed poorly in the Bar Exams, and lacked adequate facilities and resources.

“The University of Manila College of Law has already been notified about the closure order since June 5, 2024. However, the LEB has received information that the school continues to accept enrollees," the LEB said.

"Hence, this Notice is issued to warn the public that the Legal Education Board does not recognize enrolment in the said school,” it added.

What is the LEB? The Legal Education Reform Act of 1993 tasks the LEB with raising legal education standards in the Philippines.

The board is responsible for preparing students for law practice and increasing awareness among aspiring lawyers about addressing the needs of marginalized communities.

LEGAL EDUCATION BOARD

UNIVERSITY OF MANILA
