SC case disposition up 22%; lower courts resolve over 500,000 cases

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 13, 2024 | 10:27am
This file photo shows the seal of the Supreme Court.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — There has been a significant increase in case dispositions in several courts across the country in 2024, the Supreme Court spokesperson told reporters on Wednesday, December 11.

As of September 30, the Supreme Court posted a 22% disposition rate, resolving 4,294 cases. This is higher than the 21% disposition rate in 2023.

As of November 30, the Court of Appeals posted a 35% case disposition rate, resolving 14,699 cases. This is slightly lower than the appellate court's 35.95% disposition rate in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Sandiganbayan disposed of 994 cases, achieving a 44% disposition rate, while the Court of Tax Appeals resolved 648 cases with a 29% disposition rate.

Last year, the anti-graft court had a disposition rate of 57%, while the appellate tax court had a 29% disposition rate.

Of the cases handled by the lower courts, 43% were successfully resolved, totaling 508,197 cases.

Last year, second-level courts, including the Regional Trial Courts and the Shari’ah District Courts, had a disposition rate of 42%, while first-level courts had a disposition rate of 61%.

According to the Supreme Court, the case disposition rate is obtained by dividing the total number of decided, resolved, and archived cases by the total number of pending and newly filed cases, then multiplying the result by 100.

