Govâ€™t to stick to white ships over warships in West Philippine Sea â€” PCG

Gov’t to stick to white ships over warships in West Philippine Sea — PCG

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
December 7, 2024 | 5:14pm
This frame grab from handout video footage taken and released on December 4, 2024 by the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) shows a China Coast Guard ship (R) and the Phillipine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel BRP Datu Pagbuaya (L) near Scarborough Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea. The Philippines said the China Coast Guard fired water cannon at and "sideswiped" a government vessel December 4 during a maritime patrol near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, after Beijing said it had "exercised control" over the ship.
Photo by handout / National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government will prioritize deploying white ships over warships in the West Philippine Sea as part of its peaceful, whole-of-government strategy to protect Filipino fishermen and assert the country’s territorial rights.

Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela said the government, under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., will pursue a peaceful approach amid increasing Chinese military activities in the area.

“Gaya po nang sinabi ni ADG (National Security Council Assistant Director General) Jonathan Malaya, ang atin pong Philippine Coast Guard, the Bureau of Fisheries at the whole-of-government approach ng [ating gobyerno] under President Bongbong Marcos will be not be deterred,” Tarriela said during a news forum in Quezon City.

Even with limited resources, the government assured the public that it will continue protecting Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea.

“We’re still going to deploy our assets in the West Philippine Sea at patuloy nating titindigan ang ating posisyon sa West Philippine Sea,” he added.

Tarriela explained the use of white ships or non-combat vessels such as those operated by the PCG, is aligned with the administration’s policy of being a peace-loving nation.

The PCG official also acknowledged that while China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has been increasing its presence in the region, the Philippines will maintain its peaceful approach. 

He also said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) could make policy recommendations to boost the country’s stance in the contested waters.

“So, it’s up to the AFP leadership. It’s the commander-in-chief that decides whether we are going to modify our response in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

The statement came after several recent confrontations involving Chinese vessels.

On November 30, PLA Navy helicopters hovered over Filipino fishermen, prompting the deployment of the BRP Teresa Magbanua and BRP Cape Engaño. 

Days later, on December 4, the China Coast Guard used water cannons against a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel assisting Filipino fishermen near the disputed Scarborough Shoal.

In a more alarming development, the BRP Teresa Magbanua was shadowed by a PLA Navy warship at a distance of only 300 yards in Bajo de Masinloc. 

The incident is the first time a PCG ship had encountered such close proximity to a Chinese warship, prompting the Philippines to file another diplomatic protest with China.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, setting aside rival claims from other countries -- including the Philippines -- and an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
