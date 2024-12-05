^

Makabayan bloc seeks House signatures for 2nd VP Sara impeachment complaint

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
December 5, 2024 | 7:02pm
Makabayan bloc seeks House signatures for 2nd VP Sara impeachment complaint
Complainants of the second impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte take their oath before the House secretary general on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.
Bayan Muna / Released

MANILA, Philippines — After endorsing an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday, December 4, three minority lawmakers began gathering support from the lower chamber of Congress on Thursday, December 5.

The Makabayan bloc, consisting of Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Partylist), Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers Partylist), and Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Partylist), seeks to secure one-third of the over 300 district and party-list representatives to sign the impeachment resolution against Duterte.

In an attempt to fast-track the impeachment case, they opted for the method that allows an impeachment complaint — if filed by one-third of House members — does not require proceedings at the Committee on Justice. 

The articles of impeachment, outlined in the complaint, will remain as is and the complaint will proceed to the Senate for a trial. 

The Makabayan lawmakers endorsed the second impeachment complaint filed on Wednesday, December 4, which was prepared by over 70 complainants from civil society groups.

The complaint cited “betrayal of public trust” as the sole ground for impeaching the vice president, outlining several actions that fall under this violation.

The complainants alleged that Duterte inappropriately used and even abused the P612.5 million confidential and intelligence funds of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and Department of Education (DepEd) when she was its secretary.

“This is not just about numbers. It is about the integrity of public service and the trust of the people. Sara Duterte must be held accountable for betraying the public’s trust,” Manuel said in a statement. 

Among the reasons included were the inconsistencies and typographical errors observed in the acknowledgment receipts submitted to the Commission on Audit (COA) to justify the confidential fund expenditures.

The complainants also consider the attempt by Duterte and her chief of staff, Zuleika Lopez, to block the COA from disclosing audit reports on confidential funds as a betrayal of public trust.

“Imbes na humarap at magpaliwanag, pinili ni VP Duterte na umiwas sa mga imbestigasyon at hearings. Ito ay malinaw na paglabag sa prinsipyo ng public accountability,” Brosas said.  

(Instead of facing and providing explanations, VP Duterte chose to evade investigations and hearings. This is a clear violation of the principle of public accountability.)

The Makabayan bloc urged the lower chamber and Senate to ensure that they fulfill their constitutional mandate to deliberate on the impeachment complaint with integrity and impartiality.  

“This impeachment process is a critical test of our commitment to justice and accountability for the highest public officials. Let this serve as a strong message that no one, not even the vice president, is above the law,” Castro said. 

However, the House majority leadership has consistently maintained that impeachment complaints have not been discussed in the lower chamber, nor are they being lobbied or included in their agenda.

The first impeachment complaint was filed by 16 private citizens from various sectoral groups and was endorsed by Rep. Perci Cendaña on Monday, December 2.

The House of Representatives must include the complaint in the Order of Business within 10 session days of its receipt and refer it within three days to the Committee on Justice. 

The committee will then evaluate the complaint's sufficiency and substance before it proceeds to the plenary for voting. This is if the Makabayan bloc is unable to secure one-third signatories to their endorsed impeachment complaint.

DEPED

IMPEACHMENT

MAKABAYAN

OVP

SARA DUTERTE
