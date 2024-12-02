'Betrayal of public trust' alleged in first impeachment complaint filed vs VP Sara Duterte

Vice President Sara Duterte attends the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability's seventh hearing on Nov. 25, 2024. This is her second time appearing at the probe into her office's confidential funds, but the first time she took her oath after refusing on Sept. 18, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Various sectoral groups, including families of extrajudicial killing victims, filed an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday, December 2, at the House of Representatives.

Rep. Perci Cendaña (Akbayan Partylist) endorsed the complaint. He said in an ambush interview that the complaint cited “betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, and other high crimes” as grounds for impeachment.

In a statement, Cendaña described the filing and endorsement of an impeachment complaint as “historic” and a pivotal moment in the Filipino’s demand for accountability. Still, he said this is just the “first step” in achieving justice.

“Panahon na para isara ng taumbayan ang bangungot na dulot ni Sara (It is time for the people to put an end to the nightmare caused by Sara),” Cendaña said.

“I stand in full support of the brave citizens calling for Duterte to answer for her blatant violations of the Constitution, egregious corruption, and complicity in mass murder,” he added.

Among those who filed include Tindig Pilipinas; Magdalo and Mamamayang Liberal party-lists; priest and Program Paghilom founder Flavie Villanueva; members of the Catholic Church; and other civil society groups.

Once an impeachment complaint is filed, it must be endorsed by a House lawmaker for deliberation by the lower chamber. The Constitution requires at least a one-third vote of all House members for the impeachment trial to proceed in the Senate.

VP Sara under investigation

Duterte’s offices, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and previously the Department of Education (DepEd), have been under investigation by the House good government committee for their alleged misuse of P612.5 million confidential funds since September 18.

Some committee members, including Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro (Batangas, 2nd District) and committee chair Rep. Joel Chua (Manila, 3rd District), have mentioned possible reasons for filing charges against Duterte, regardless of whether an impeachment complaint is pursued.

Similar to the grounds outlined in Monday’s impeachment complaint, Chua previously said that charges of graft, corruption, and betrayal of public trust could justify an impeachment given the “red flags” observed in the handling of confidential funds.

RELATED: Impeachment of VP Sara Duterte needed before plunder raps — House leader

Meanwhile, Luistro said it could also serve as grounds for malversation, where a public officer in control of public funds is found to have misused them, either intentionally or through negligence.

With these findings, Cendaña said Duterte has abused her power and misused the people's taxes, committing plunder — actions that make her “deserving” of impeachment.

Like father, like daughter

The opposition lawmaker said holding the vice president accountable is tied to the call for accountability from her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, for the extrajudicial killings in his violent drug war, which the International Criminal Court estimates caused 12,000 to 30,000 deaths.

“The effort to hold Sara Duterte accountable is part of a larger campaign to make her father and their allies answer for their grave crimes,” he added, emphasizing that justice remains elusive.

Like his daughter, the former president is facing congressional scrutiny over his administration's drug war, its alleged reward system, and the operation of offshore scam hubs.

Challenging powerful figures like the Dutertes is imperative, as it is the only way to “dismantle the culture of impunity,” Cendaña said.

Former Sen. Leila de Lima, a staunch critic of the Duterte patriarch in his war on drugs, was present at the filing to “show support” of the impeachment complaint.

She said that the vice president’s “disrespectful” and “insulting” attitude towards the social institutions responsible for ensuring accountability is “unacceptable,” most especially as she is the second-highest ranking official in the country.

“Hindi na dapat maghari-harian ang mga Duterte o magkaroon ng espesyal na proteksyon sa ilalim ng batas,” De lima added.

(The Duterte family should no longer be allowed to act above others or enjoy special protection under the law.)

The former senator also said that Sara's “reckless” threats to have certain individuals killed in the event of her death — what De Lima called a “confession” — is a serious and inappropriate statement to make.

The vice president issued death threats toward the president, first lady, and the House speaker at a press conference on November 22. The National Bureau of Investigation has begun investigating this.

“Ito ay isang malaking kahihiyan sa ating bansa at sa buong mundo. Hindi na tayo dapat magdusa sa ganitong klaseng liderato,” she added.

(This is a great shame to our country and the entire world. We should no longer suffer from this kind of leadership.)

This is just the first impeachment complaint against Sara. Other groups, such as the Makabayan Coalition, have mentioned plans to file and endorse one themselves.

The first impeachment complaint came days after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirmed that he asked lawmakers to stop any efforts to impeach Sara, saying that this was not worth the time of Congress.

“It will tie down the House, it will tie down the Senate. It will just take up all their time and for what? For nothing, for nothing. None of this will help improve a single Filipino life. As far as I am concerned, it’s a storm in a teacup,” Marcos said.