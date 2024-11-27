Marcos expresses solidarity with Palestinians, calls for peace in Middle East

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. marked the 2024 International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People by urging an immediate halt to violence in Gaza and pushing for diplomatic solutions to resolve the Middle East conflict.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 27, Marcos said the Philippines "stands united" with Palestinians in their pursuit for enduring peace and prosperity.

"We are gravely concerned over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the increasing tensions in the Middle East," Marcos said.

MESSAGE OF ???????? PRESIDENT FERDINAND R. MARCOS JR ON THE OCCASION OF THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF SOLIDARITY WITH THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE: “We stand united with the Palestinian people - men, women and children - in their collective aspiration for an enduring peace and prosperity.”… pic.twitter.com/gnPIYjDbBo — Philippine Mission to the UN (@PHMissionNY) November 26, 2024

The Israel-Hamas war, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, has resulted in significant casualties and destruction.

The death toll in Gaza based on Palestinian health officials' estimates has reached 44,000 people, with more than half of the fatalities being women and children.

Calling for all parties to avoid escalating the violence, Marcos also renewed the Philippines' call for all parties to work toward a peaceful resolution of the call.

"Diplomacy remains the cornerstone of achieving lasting peace in the Middle East," Marcos said.

"We recognize that the conflict can only be resolved through diplomatic engagement, dialogue, and comprehensive negotiations rooted in international law," he added.

Marcos said the Philippines "extends its full support for all initiatives that are geared towards the revival of the peace process" and a lasting solution to the Middle East conflict.

"We urge all parties to work towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict, with a view to realizing the two-state solution," Marcos said.

In October, the Philippines reaffirmed its support for the creation of a separate Palestinian state as part of a global alliance pushing for a two-state solution to end the Israel-Palestine conflict.