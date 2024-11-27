^

Headlines

Marcos expresses solidarity with Palestinians, calls for peace in Middle East

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 27, 2024 | 11:58am
Marcos expresses solidarity with Palestinians, calls for peace in Middle East
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends ASEAN-Canada Special Summit on Enhancing ASEAN Connectivity and Resilience on Oct. 11, 2024.
Presidential Communications Office / Released

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. marked the 2024 International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People by urging an immediate halt to violence in Gaza and pushing for diplomatic solutions to resolve the Middle East conflict. 

In a statement on Wednesday, November 27, Marcos said the Philippines "stands united" with Palestinians in their pursuit for enduring peace and prosperity.

"We are gravely concerned over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the increasing tensions in the Middle East," Marcos said.

The Israel-Hamas war, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, has resulted in significant casualties and destruction. 

The death toll in Gaza based on Palestinian health officials' estimates has reached 44,000 people, with more than half of the fatalities being women and children. 

Calling for all parties to avoid escalating the violence, Marcos also renewed the Philippines' call for all parties to work toward a peaceful resolution of the call.

"Diplomacy remains the cornerstone of achieving lasting peace in the Middle East," Marcos said.

"We recognize that the conflict can only be resolved through diplomatic engagement, dialogue, and comprehensive negotiations rooted in international law," he added.

Marcos said the Philippines "extends its full support for all initiatives that are geared towards the revival of the peace process" and a lasting solution to the Middle East conflict. 

"We urge all parties to work towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict, with a view to realizing the two-state solution," Marcos said.

In October, the Philippines reaffirmed its support for the creation of a separate Palestinian state as part of a global alliance pushing for a two-state solution to end the Israel-Palestine conflict.

GAZA

ISRAEL-PALESTINE

MIDDLE EAST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace hits Duterte &lsquo; selfish&rsquo; call for AFP action

Palace hits Duterte ‘ selfish’ call for AFP action

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday assailed former president Rodrigo Duterte over what it branded as a “selfish” and...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara summoned by NBI on &lsquo;kill&rsquo; threat

VP Sara summoned by NBI on ‘kill’ threat

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) issued a subpoena for Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday to explain her controversial...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Michael Yang key actor in Chinese intel operations in Philippines&rsquo;

‘Michael Yang key actor in Chinese intel operations in Philippines’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
The economic adviser of former president Rodrigo Duterte was directly involved in Chinese intelligence operations in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Rodrigo Duterte's challenge to military 'bordering on sedition' &mdash; DOJ

Rodrigo Duterte's challenge to military 'bordering on sedition' — DOJ

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday, November 26, that it will investigate former President Rodrigo Duterte over...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI issues subpoena to VP Sara Duterte over &lsquo;assassination&rsquo; remarks

NBI issues subpoena to VP Sara Duterte over ‘assassination’ remarks

By Ian Laqui | 23 hours ago
NBI personnel served the summons to Duterte on Tuesday afternoon at the Office of the Vice President in Mandaluyong City...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec mulls anti-discriminatory campaign rules

Comelec mulls anti-discriminatory campaign rules

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is looking to implement “anti-discrimination” campaign rules for the May 2025 midterm...
Headlines
fbtw

China mining black sand in Zambales? AFP keeps watch

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is keeping a tight watch over possible black sand mining in Zambales, allegedly by the Chinese who might be using its iron and mineral content for military technology p...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP&rsquo;s Lopez to seek court relief from House detention

OVP’s Lopez to seek court relief from House detention

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez will be suing for her freedom from detention under the House of Representatives, Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate OKs 2025 budget minus OVP, AKAP funds

Senate OKs 2025 budget minus OVP, AKAP funds

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
The Senate passed on third and final reading yesterday the proposed P6.352-trillion national budget for 2025, but with controversial...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with