^

Headlines

Marcos: No help for Duterte if he wants be probed by ICC

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 14, 2024 | 3:48pm
Marcos: No help for Duterte if he wants be probed by ICC
Former president Rodrigo Duterte attends a joint committee hearing in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2024 to investigate the war on drugs during his administration.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday remained indifferent to his predecessor's desire to be investigated by the International Criminal Court (ICC). 

For Marcos, the government will not stop former president Rodrigo Duterte from surrendering himself or cooperating. But neither will the government help him. 

“If ‘yun ang gugustuhin ni PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) ay hindi naman kami haharang doon sa mga ICC. Hindi lang kami tutulong. Ngunit kung pumapayag siya na makipag-usap siya o magpa-imbestiga siya sa ICC ay nasa kanya ‘yun. Wala na kaming desisyon doon,” Marcos said in an ambush interview in Cavite. 

(If that is what PRRD wants, we will not stop him from the ICC. But we will not help. But if he consents to speak or have the ICC investigate him, that is up to him. We have no decision there.) 

During the House of Representatives’ public inquiry into the war on drugs on Wednesday, Duterte finally made an appearance after dodging the quad committee's invitations. 

Duterte did as Duterte does: Make wild statements, which he may, or may not own up to later on. One of his proclamations was that he wanted the ICC to investigate him. 

For example, Duterte initially denied implementing a reward system for cops who would kill drug suspects. “‘Yang sinasabi nilang reward, walang reward ‘yan. Hindi ako magbibigay ng reward (What they are saying about a reward, there was no reward. I would never give a reward),” Duterte said in October.

Not more than a month later in November, Duterte confirmed to the House Quad panel that there was a reward system.

“Reward? Correct. Very correct. Talagang totoo. At minsan bigyan ko pa ng dagdag (It’s really true. And sometimes I even give additional funds),” Duterte said when asked during the House panel.

Duterte would go on to retract this again in the same hearing.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Philippine National Police have already stated that they would investigate cases of extrajudicial killings (EJK). 

Questions to be answered. Marcos, meanwhile, said authorities are still looking for answers on the controversial killings. “Who has been – who is responsible? And we had – some of them – the mothers of some of the victims that were there, and up to now, they have not seen the justice for the murders of their children,” he said. 

Marcos was also asked if Duterte’s bold confessions in the congressional drug war hearings have made him reconsider the Philippines' exit from the ICC. The president, however, skirted the question and instead said his administration is monitoring what Duterte has said in the proceedings.

The DOJ will examine all the comments, statements, testimonies and evidence to see if a case is necessary, added Marcos. 

While he emphasized that the government will not work with the ICC, Marcos also retained the Palace’s position that it will uphold Interpol red notices. 

When reporters pointed out that reinforcing an Interpol red notice stemming from the ICC case has the same effect as working with the ICC, Marcos said: “We’ll see how far it goes. We’ll see what the ICC does.”

Changing tune

The Palace's softening stance toward the ICC comes amid a growing spotlight casted on Duterte's war on drugs. Duterte has been accused of implementing a nationwide reward system for police officials who would kill drug suspects. 

While numbers vary, at least 6,000 people were killed during the crackdown on drugs. However, some believe that this number is as high as 30,000. 

There is also a growing gap between Marcos and Duterte. While it cannot be definitvely said when things between the two soured, Duterte and his family began a mostly one-sided word war with Marcos earlier in January.  

Duterte accused Marcos of using illegal drugs, to which Marcos suggested that Duterte was using too much fentanyl.

Marcos has since largely refrained from directly addressing Duterte's insults. However, members of the Marcos clan have taken to the president's defense whenever a Duterte would insult their patriarch, such as his wife First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and son Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos. 

The rift between Marcos and Duterte was not helped with Vice President Sara Duterte's exit from the presidential cabinet in June.

BONGBONG MARCOS

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No profanities, but Rodrigo Duterte loses cool at quad comm

No profanities, but Rodrigo Duterte loses cool at quad comm

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
The 11th hearing of the quad committee of the House of Representatives showed a different side of former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte to ICC: Start probe before I die

Duterte to ICC: Start probe before I die

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte yesterday challenged the International Criminal Court to start investigating allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines may turn over Duterte to Interpol &ndash; Palace

Philippines may turn over Duterte to Interpol – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The government may be obliged to turn over former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Police Organization...
Headlines
fbtw
No contempt citations for ex-president Duterte as he refrains from swearing at House drug war probe
play

No contempt citations for ex-president Duterte as he refrains from swearing at House drug war probe

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 20 hours ago
The House of Representatives saw quite a toned-down but more gutsy version of former President Rodrigo Duterte as he refrained...
Headlines
fbtw
Storm signals up in Cagayan, Isabela as Ofel intensifies

Storm signals up in Cagayan, Isabela as Ofel intensifies

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
Typhoon Ofel will make landfall over Cagayan or Isabel today as it reaches peak intensity even as another typhoon is set to...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'New chapter': First Philippine eagle chick hatches at new Davao sanctuary

'New chapter': First Philippine eagle chick hatches at new Davao sanctuary

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
A Philippine eagle chick broke through its shell Monday, November 11 at the newly opened National Bird Breeding Sanctuary...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD gets P875M for disaster relief after quick response funds run out

DSWD gets P875M for disaster relief after quick response funds run out

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management released P875 million to replenish the quick response funds of the Department of Social...
Headlines
fbtw
'Ofel' intensifies into super typhoon; Signal No. 5 up in parts of Cagayan

'Ofel' intensifies into super typhoon; Signal No. 5 up in parts of Cagayan

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Typhoon Ofel (Usagi) strengthened into a super typhoon early Thursday, November 14, as it barrels toward northern Luzon.
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court: Only PhilHealth board can revoke doctor accreditations

Supreme Court: Only PhilHealth board can revoke doctor accreditations

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
The high court emphasized that under the National Health Insurance Act and its implementing rules, the PhilHealth President...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 4 up over Cagayan as 'Ofel' nears super typhoon category

Signal No. 4 up over Cagayan as 'Ofel' nears super typhoon category

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has raised Signal No. 4 over parts of Cagayan as Typhoon Ofel (international name: Usagi) intensifies...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with