^

Headlines

12 years of stagnant packages lead to buildup of PhilHealth idle funds

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 13, 2024 | 12:57pm
12 years of stagnant packages lead to buildup of PhilHealth idle funds
Philippine Health Insurance Corp. 6 (Western Visayas).
pna.gov.ph / Photo courtesy of PhilHealth-6

MANILA, Philippines — More than a decade’s worth of stagnant health packages lead to the build-up of PhilHealth’s idle funds, according to the government corporation’s chief. 

The budget’s sponsor is typically the only one who may speak for an agency during the plenary. However, the rules were suspended with the consent of PhilHealth’s budget sponsor Sen. Pia Cayetano, allowing Sen. JV Ejercito to directly speak to PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel Ledesma. 

Ejercito questioned Ledesma over Philhealth’s exorbitant idle funds, saying that it could have been used for Philhealth beneficiaries, which under the Universal Healthcare (UHC) Act, means all Filipinos. 

“Prior to my appointment, it has been 12 years that the benefit packages of PhilHealth have been enhanced, so hindi po nagalaw with the inflation and everything, hindi po na adjust or na-ehnance yung benefit packages ng Philhealth,” Ledesma said on Tuesday evening, November 12. 

(Prior to my appointment, it has been 12 years since the benefit packages of PhilHealth have been enhanced, so it was not touched with inflation and everything, the packages of Philhealth were not adjusted or enhanced.)     

Ledesma said that he had only been working at his post for two years, but in the two years that he was working, the agency’s packages were upgraded. 

The COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to the buildup of funds. Ledesma said that people were often afraid to go to hospitals at the time. 

The premium contributions were also set, so PhilHealth kept collecting contributions even as its funds accumulated.  

Under the UHC, premium rates will increase in increments from 2019 to 2025, from 2.75% to 5.0%. 

PhilHealth’s idle funds have been subject to scrutiny after the Department of Finance ordered the return of PhilHealth’s P89.9 billion worth of idle funds back to the country’s coffers. 

After the issue came to light, PhilHealth was discovered to have accumulated P500 billion in idle funds.    

Ejercito questioned Ledesma over Philhealth’s low coverage of hospital bills, providing examples of hospital bills. Ledesma said he respected Ejercito’s opinion, but reiterated that state health insurance was aggressive in upgrading its packages. 

However, senators in the plenary were unhappy with Ledesma’s demeanor, asking him to respond to Ejercito’s questions respectfully. Ledesma apologized for his demeanor. 

vuukle comment

JV EJERCITO

PHILHEALTH

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Royina Garma held in US, to be deported

Royina Garma held in US, to be deported

By Daphne Galvez | 14 hours ago
Retired police colonel and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Royina Garma has been held in the...
Headlines
fbtw
With US visa canceled, ex-PCSO chief Garma to be deported

With US visa canceled, ex-PCSO chief Garma to be deported

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
Former Davao City police anti-vice unit chief Royina Garma, who was held by U.S. immigration officials in San Francisco California...
Headlines
fbtw
Quad comm resets hearing on EJK, drug war

Quad comm resets hearing on EJK, drug war

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 14 hours ago
A hearing by the quad committee of the House of Representatives scheduled for today and to which former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon fatigue taking toll on rescuers, repeat evacuees

Typhoon fatigue taking toll on rescuers, repeat evacuees

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
With six tropical cyclones hitting the country in just five weeks, “typhoon fatigue” is starting to take a toll...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Quiboloy completes tests at Heart Center; results pending

PNP: Quiboloy completes tests at Heart Center; results pending

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police said yesterday detained religious leader Apollo Quiboloy has completed a series of medical...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Ofel' now a typhoon

'Ofel' now a typhoon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 8 hours ago
Tropical cyclone Ofel (international name: Usagi) further intensified into a typhoon as six areas in northern Luzon are placed...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Philippines-US ties won&rsquo;t change under Trump

Marcos: Philippines-US ties won’t change under Trump

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos is optimistic of the unshakeable alliance between the Philippines and the US under the administration of...
Headlines
fbtw
Electricity rates up this month

Electricity rates up this month

By Brix Lelis | 14 hours ago
The eight million customers of power distributor Manila Electric Co. should brace for higher rates this month as generation...
Headlines
fbtw
24 more Senate aspirants tagged as nuisance bets

24 more Senate aspirants tagged as nuisance bets

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has declared 24 more candidates as nuisance, preventing them from running for senator in the May...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos reiterates ban on POGOs in all forms

Marcos reiterates ban on POGOs in all forms

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
All offshore gaming operations are banned in the country and there is no way they can operate under any similar license, President...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with