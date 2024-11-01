Kanlaon spews ash for 19 minutes on November 1

Kanlaon Volcano emits ash for 19 minutes, from 7:20 a.m. to 7:39 a.m., as captured by the Canlaon City Observation Station’s IP camera on Nov. 1, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Kanlaon Volcano expelled a column of ash on Friday morning, November 1, Phivolcs reported.

Captured by the Canlaon City Observation station’s IP Camera, the ash event at Kanlaon Volcano lasted for 19 minutes from 7:20 a.m. to 7:39 a.m.

The ash event resulted in light-gray plumes rising up to 800 meters before drifting northwest-west above the summit crater, driven by the volcano’s increased and continuous degassing.

LOOK: Time-lapse footage of gray ash being entrained or brought out by continuous degassing from the Kanlaon Volcano summit crater. The "ashing" events were observed between 07:20 AM and 07:39 AM today and lasted nineteen minutes, no detectable seismic or infrasound signals were… pic.twitter.com/RmjpVbyugp — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) November 1, 2024

While no seismic or infrasound signals were detected by Phivolcs during the ash event, Kanlaon Volcano experienced a total of 84 volcanic earthquakes on Thursday, October 31.

About three-fourths of the 84 volcanic earthquakes documented occurred within nine hours, from 12:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

RELATED: Kanlaon Volcano logs 64 volcanic-tectonic earthquakes on October 31

In Friday’s bulletin, Phivolcs reported sulfur dioxide emissions at 5,866 tonnes per day, down from 7,087 tonnes per day on October 30.

State seismologists, however, observed that Kanlaon Volcano's sulfur dioxide flux never exceeded 10,000 tonnes per day from 2017 to 2023.

Only in 2024, following the June 3 eruption, has the volcano been consistently spewing higher levels of sulfur dioxide with sharp increases.

Phivolcs has maintained Kanlaon Volcano at Alert Level 2, indicating increasing unrest.

The agency warned on Thursday that the volcano's heightened seismic activity may lead to an eruption and an increase in Alert Level.