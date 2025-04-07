No more strands? DepEd opens new draft senior high curriculum for feedback

The task force will assess how the senior high school program can better prepare its graduates to meet labor market demands and explore partnerships to improve the work immersion component of the program, among others.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education is considering dismantling the strict stand system that has defined the senior high school program since 2016 in a bid to allow students a more "flexible" way to become job-ready, according to the draft new curriculum released last week.

DepEd released the working draft of its revised senior high school curriculum on April 4 and opened it for public feedback until April 11. This is the first time the public is seeing the product of the agency’s almost two-year review of a program long criticized for being overstuffed with subjects and falling short of preparing students for the workforce.

In its consultation packet for the revised senior high school curriculum, DepEd acknowledged that the current curriculum for grades 11 and 12 is "overly fragmented, with too many subjects, limited elective options, and inadequate instructional time."

DepEd's response to these criticisms is a new curriculum that streamlines subjects and "[ensures] that student options are stackable and seamless," among others.

These are the most salient features of DepEd's draft new curriculum for senior high school.

From 15 core subjects to 5

The most apparent change in the draft curriculum is the consolidation of 15 core subjects (required for all students, regardless of strand) into just five courses:

Effective Communication/Mabisang Komunikasyon: Combines all language and communication subjects that were previously taught separately

Life Skills: Integrates personal development and physical education components

General Mathematics: Combines previously separate math courses

General Science: Merges Earth and Life Science with Physical Science courses

Pag-aaral ng Kasaysayan at Lipunang Pilipino (History and Philippine Society): Incorporates history, culture, and society subjects

These streamlined subjects will now be taught throughout the entire academic year instead of being limited to single semesters. At least 160 hours of instruction will be allotted each core subject.

This change aims to "increase the time for the most essential topics," according to DepEd.

From four tracks to two

The current four-track system (Academic, Technical-Vocational-Livelihood, Sports, and Arts & Design) will be condensed into just two tracks:

Academic Track: Will now include arts, design, and sports-related electives

Technical Professional (TechPro) Track: Replaces the previous Technical-Vocational-Livelihood track

The department clarified that schools will not be required to offer both tracks but can choose based on their available teachers and resources.

Doorway option. DepEd is also proposing a more flexible approach to students' selection of courses.

Under the current system, students are limited to subjects within their chosen strand. The draft curriculum introduces what DepEd calls a "doorway option," allowing students to select electives from any cluster regardless of their track.

"Choice of subjects will be based on the students’ preferred exit rather than pre-selected based on their tracks or strands," the consultation packet read.

For example, a student primarily focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics subjects could also take business electives or technical-vocational skills courses that align with their career goals.

Definition of terms: Tracks are the broadest categorization of senior high school education, now proposed to be Academic and TechPro. Strands were specific pathways within the Academic track in the previous curriculum that dictated a set of specialized subjects. These are being phased out in favor of a more flexible system. Clusters are groupings of elective subjects in the strengthened curriculum, or essentially categories of classes. There are nine clusters of electives in the revised curriculum.

Streamlined elective system

All subjects that are not part of the core will now simply be called "electives," rather than the current distinction between "applied" and "specialized" subjects.

These electives are grouped into nine clusters to help schools organize their teachers and resources:

Arts, Social Sciences, and Humanities

Business and Entrepreneurship

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)

Sports, Health, and Wellness

Field Experience

Agriculture and Fishery Arts

Information and Communication Technology

Family and Consumer Science

Industrial Arts and Maritime

The consultation packet emphasizes that "clusters are not the same as strands because schools are not required to offer all electives within a cluster, and students can choose electives across multiple clusters."

Time allocation and structure changes

DepEd is proposing to change the time allotment for courses into the following:

Core subjects: 160 hours offered throughout the academic year

Academic electives: 80 hours per semester

Grade 11 TechPro electives: 320 hours in one year

Grade 12 TechPro electives: 320 hours in one semester

Field experience: 160-320 hours in one semester

The consultation packet provides sample class programs demonstrating how students might customize their education based on career goals.

For instance, a student aiming to become an accountant could follow different pathways within the same track, mixing business electives with STEM subjects if planning for higher education, or incorporating technical skills if seeking immediate employment.

Implementation timeline

According to the frequently asked questions section of the consultation packet, pilot implementation of the new curriculum is planned for School Year 2025-2026. Based on the results of this pilot, DepEd will decide whether to require full implementation across all senior high schools by the school year 2026 - 2027.

The public has until April 11 to submit feedback through the official consultation platform at bit.ly/SHSPublicConsultationPlatform, either by commenting directly or uploading position papers.

Schools interested in participating in the pilot program are directed to contact their regional DepEd offices for more information.