Filipino seafarers face investigation after major drug bust in South Korea

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 8, 2025 | 7:01pm
This file photo shows bulk carrier vessel M/V Lunita.
Dario Bonazza via VesselFinder

MANILA, Philippines — The all-Filipino crew of a Norwegian-flagged bulk carrier is under investigation by South Korean authorities after around two metric tons of cocaine were discovered aboard their ship.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Affairs Eduardo de Vega confirmed the reported detention of the Filipinos in an interview on Tuesday, April 8.

"It was in Okgye, South Korea... Supposedly there's large amounts of cocaine found on board the ship," De Vega said. "All the crew are from the Philippines."

The vessel M/V Lunita was searched at Okgye Port in Gangneung, Gangwon Province on April 2, following a reported tip from the US' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security Investigations.

The seized drugs have an estimated market value of $679.6 million, equivalent to around two tonnes, making it one of the largest drug busts in South Korean history, according to the Korea Customs Service as cited in a report by The Korea Times.

J.J. Ugland Companies, owner of the vessel, confirmed the seizure in an April 3 press release, stating that "a major drug seizure has been made on board the Norwegian-flagged cargo vessel M/V Lunita" while noting that "it is still unclear how the drugs came aboard our vessel."

De Vega said the Filipino seafarers remain onboard the ship and have not been formally charged or detained while the investigation is ongoing.

"The South Koreans are still investigating... if they make a determination of probable cause, meaning that it’s their responsibility, it’s their fault, they were trafficking drugs, then they’ll be charged, possibly most probably detained as well," De Vega said.

The DFA official added that it is possible that "only one person is guilty" or there was "bad handling in the previous port where it came from." He noted this is the first time the Philippines is dealing with a case involving a Norweigan-flagged flagged at a South Korean port.

The shipping company said that in recent months, the vessel had visited ports in Mexico, Ecuador, Panama, China and South Korea.

The J.J. Ugland Companies said it has engaged "a lawyer to assist [the Filipino crew] in this difficult situation."

De Vega added that the DFA is prepared to provide legal assistance to the Filipinos on top of the lawyer provided by their company.

