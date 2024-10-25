â€˜Kristineâ€™ claims 13 lives, affects over half a million families

‘Kristine’ claims 13 lives, affects over half a million families

In this handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) taken on October 23, 2024 and received on October 24, 2024, shows rescuers retrieving the body of a resident in Guinobatan, Albay, following a landslide due to Tropical Storm Trami.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 500,000 families have been affected by floods and landslides as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) battered the country, leaving 13 dead.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Friday, October 25, that 2,656,446 people, or 569,524 families, have been affected across 15 regions.

This represents an increase of 27.86% from Thursday's data, with 578,803 additional individuals recorded.

The number of displaced persons has risen to 319,697, with nearly three out of four staying in evacuation centers.

Casualties have yet to be validated, but NDRRMC has tallied 13 deaths, five sick or injured, and seven people missing. The agency has also identified 32 other related incidents, 19 of which are due to landslides.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported a decrease in the number of passengers stuck at ports nationwide, with only 3,857 remaining from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, down from 10,015 passengers stranded between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. that same day.

There are also a total of 344 flooded areas in the country, most of which are in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN, Caraga and BARMM.

Meanwhile, infrastructure damage has reached P15.25 million as of Friday, primarily affecting flood control systems, schools and roads.

Although the NDRRMC estimates agricultural damages at only P9.746 million, the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Regional Field Offices projected on Thursday that losses from rice, corn, high-value crops and livestock in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Mimaropa, Bicol Region and Western Visayas are nine times greater, totaling P80.80 million.

Another difference is in the number of affected farmers and fisherfolk, with the NDRRMC recording only 234. In contrast, the DA’s assessment found that around 2,864 farmers have been impacted across 1,570 hectares of agricultural land.

Under a red alert level, about 31 communication lines were disrupted, along with 115 power outages and 10 water supply interruptions. The number of non-passable roads has reached 293, and 67 bridges have also been affected.

Non-operational transportation includes two airports and 82 seaports due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

The NDRRMC has recorded P60.529 million in assistance provided, which includes P2.973 billion in relief stockpiles and P71.685 million in assistance costs.

The cost of health services and logistics has amounted to around P46.6 million.

As of 11 a.m., PAGASA has placed 18 areas in Luzon under Wind Signal No. 2. Most areas in Luzon and Visayas are now under Signal No. 1.

The state weather bureau forecasts Kristine to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) in the afternoon or evening of Friday, October 25.

However, there is a possibility of the storm to loop back, moving counterclockwise, towards the country by Monday.