Marcos orders â€˜conveyor belt of aidâ€™ amid 'Kristine' rampage

Marcos orders ‘conveyor belt of aid’ amid 'Kristine' rampage

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 25, 2024 | 11:56am
Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. oversees a situation briefing for Severe Tropical Storm Kristine on October 23, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines —President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, October 25, issued several orders to government agencies in response to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, including the mobilization of presidential helicopters and the cancellation of non-essential personnel leaves. 

“I want to see a conveyor belt of aid that is constantly delivering aid to the front,” Marcos said in a statement on Friday.

Marcos has ordered the full mobilization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Philippine Coast Guard, canceling the leaves of personnel except ones for medical and humanitarian reasons. 

He said transportation assets must also be deployed at once.

“I have ordered them to deploy vehicles, aircraft, boats, ships and all other transportation assets for, first rescue, and then relief and rehabilitation. This includes presidential helicopters,” Marcos said. 

The president issued several orders to his Cabinet secretaries. 

The Department of Budget and Management was likewise ordered to release all necessary funds for the procurement of needed resources. 

The Department of Agriculture was given two major orders: farmer aid and the deployment of Kadiwa stores in affected areas. 

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)  is directed to monitor the price of goods. 

“To blunt any attempt at profiteering, the DTI is monitoring compliance with the price control on selected goods imposed in all areas under the State of Calamity, in accordance with the law.  The DTI is also directed to ensure the unhampered flow of goods in all the affected areas,” Marcos said. 

In a separate statement, Maros offered his sympathies to the victims of Kristine. 

“I would like to express my sympathy for our fellow Filipinos who have become victims by tropical storm Kristine. We are grateful for the resilience, leadership and proactive measures undertaken by our local government units which has saved many, many lives,” Marcos said. 

The president called Kristine an example of the frequency of cyclones due to climate change. 

Kristine is set to exit the Philippine area of responsibility after cutting a path of disaster in Luzon, particularly in the Bicol region. 

The continuous rains and winds enhanced by Kristine caused widespread flooding and landslides. 

