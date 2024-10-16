Private sector must help solve education crisis, DepEd says

A teacher (L) works inside an empty classroom after in-person classes were suspended due to dangerous levels of heat, at an elementary school in Iloilo City on April 2, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Education Secretary Sonny Angara made a fresh appeal to the country's business magnates on Wednesday, October 16, to help plug the education system's critical shortages as the department's long-time "accountability partner."

In a speech before the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, the long-time legislator provided a rundown of the Department of Education's progress in reaching its targets as he approaches his 100-day mark in office.

Angara — former chair of the Senate finance panel — admitted the department is running on a hefty but still insufficient budget of P700 billion, most of which go to teachers' pay.

"Even before assuming office, my team and I were ranking and re-ordering DepEd’s challenges. In business and medicine, they call this 'triage,'" Angara said.

"We are reaching our 100 days. I have to tell you: We’re already low on our red urgent tags," he added.

Aware that there are "no, quick easy answers" for the problems confronting education, Angara said his team had prioritized the basics: making the curriculum flexible, gearing up early for international assessments, raising teachers' allowances and benefits, among others.

"As for our resources, we don’t aim for abundance. We just want them on time," Angara said, adding: "I’m grateful that some of the best technocrats and reformists have joined my team to make this happen."

"They’re making sure that our classrooms can accommodate the growing student population; that textbooks and equipment are not stuck in warehouses; and that laptops are shipped to schools for students to use," Angara added.

However, Angara said education "remains a massive system."

"We come to events like this to welcome more partners... My team sometimes jokes: 'Under new management.' It’s nice to hear, but it’s nicer to see signed partnerships," he added.

At present, Angara said DepEd has partnered with Khan Academy, Frontlearners and iamtheCODE to improve its learning management systems and curriculum. DepEd has also signed deals with Jollibee, Rebisco and Milo for its sports programs, while it continues to receive support from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and UNICEF.

"The private sector has always been our accountability partner. In a cycle of leadership changes, they help ensure that programs continue," he said, adding: "Time and time again, you have believed that DepEd is not one giant island. This system is only as good as the bridges that we build together."

Resources needed. Angara appealed to the private sector to help deliver two million laptops to students in rural areas, power about 2,001 schools that lack electricity, and build school facilities for 8,000 Last Mile Schools in geographically distant and isolated areas.

During the House appropriations committee's deliberations of DepEd's proposed 2025 budget, lawmakers flagged DepEd's failure to procure and deliver thousands of e-learning carts and laptops in 2022 and 2023 on time.

For instance, state auditors found DepEd only spent P2.75 billion out of the P11 billion that was allocated for its computerization program in 2023.

Latest data shows DepEd only has one computer for every 30 teachers nationwide. Meanwhile, the student-to-computer ratio is at 1:9.

In his speech, Angara also asked for expertise and resources to support the education of 300,000 differently abled students awaiting proper diagnosis and supervision.

While the department he leads faces problems as the "largest bureaucracy" in government, Angara said he is counting on partnerships with the private sector to "transform this massive system into a force for positive change."

"DepEd may be the largest, but with partners like you, we’re certainly not the loneliest," he added.