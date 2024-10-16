^

Headlines

Private sector must help solve education crisis, DepEd says

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 16, 2024 | 1:26pm
Private sector must help solve education crisis, DepEd says
A teacher (L) works inside an empty classroom after in-person classes were suspended due to dangerous levels of heat, at an elementary school in Iloilo City on April 2, 2024.
AFP / Arnold Almacen

MANILA, Philippines — Education Secretary Sonny Angara made a fresh appeal to the country's business magnates on Wednesday, October 16, to help plug the education system's critical shortages as the department's long-time "accountability partner."

In a speech before the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, the long-time legislator provided a rundown of the Department of Education's progress in reaching its targets as he approaches his 100-day mark in office.

Angara — former chair of the Senate finance panel — admitted the department is running on a hefty but still insufficient budget of P700 billion, most of which go to teachers' pay. 

"Even before assuming office, my team and I were ranking and re-ordering DepEd’s challenges. In business and medicine, they call this 'triage,'" Angara said.

"We are reaching our 100 days. I have to tell you: We’re already low on our red urgent tags," he added.

Aware that there are "no, quick easy answers" for the problems confronting education, Angara said his team had prioritized the basics: making the curriculum flexible, gearing up early for international assessments, raising teachers' allowances and benefits, among others.

"As for our resources, we don’t aim for abundance. We just want them on time," Angara said, adding: "I’m grateful that some of the best technocrats and reformists have joined my team to make this happen."

"They’re making sure that our classrooms can accommodate the growing student population; that textbooks and equipment are not stuck in warehouses; and that laptops are shipped to schools for students to use," Angara added.

However, Angara said education "remains a massive system." 

"We come to events like this to welcome more partners... My team sometimes jokes: 'Under new management.' It’s nice to hear, but it’s nicer to see signed partnerships," he added.

At present, Angara said DepEd has partnered with Khan Academy, Frontlearners and iamtheCODE to improve its learning management systems and curriculum. DepEd has also signed deals with Jollibee, Rebisco and Milo for its sports programs, while it continues to receive support from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and UNICEF.

"The private sector has always been our accountability partner. In a cycle of leadership changes, they help ensure that programs continue," he said, adding: "Time and time again, you have believed that DepEd is not one giant island. This system is only as good as the bridges that we build together."

Resources needed. Angara appealed to the private sector to help deliver two million laptops to students in rural areas, power about 2,001 schools that lack electricity, and build school facilities for 8,000 Last Mile Schools in geographically distant and isolated areas. 

During the House appropriations committee's deliberations of DepEd's proposed 2025 budget, lawmakers flagged DepEd's failure to procure and deliver thousands of e-learning carts and laptops in 2022 and 2023 on time. 

For instance, state auditors found DepEd only spent P2.75 billion out of the P11 billion that was allocated for its computerization program in 2023. 

Latest data shows DepEd only has one computer for every 30 teachers nationwide. Meanwhile, the student-to-computer ratio is at 1:9.

RELATED: Lawmakers find DepEd slow to spend on tech needs, fast with confidential funds

In his speech, Angara also asked for expertise and resources to support the education of 300,000 differently abled students awaiting proper diagnosis and supervision.

While the department he leads faces problems as the "largest bureaucracy" in government, Angara said he is counting on partnerships with the private sector to  "transform this massive system into a force for positive change." 

"DepEd may be the largest, but with partners like you, we’re certainly not the loneliest," he added.

vuukle comment

DEPED

EDUCATION

SONNY ANGARA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quad comm: Testimonial evidence on EJKs &lsquo;strong&rsquo;

Quad comm: Testimonial evidence on EJKs ‘strong’

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Mere denials cannot overturn the testimonial as well as documentary evidence linking officials of the previous administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Rodrigo Duterte invited to House inquiry on drug war EJKs

Rodrigo Duterte invited to House inquiry on drug war EJKs

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The House joint committee has invited former President Rodrigo Duterte, along with senators Bong Go and Ronald “Bato”...
Headlines
fbtw
Harry Roque&rsquo;s wife left Philippines &mdash; Immigration

Harry Roque’s wife left Philippines — Immigration

By Ian Laqui | 23 hours ago
On September 20, Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte) said that Mylah has left for Singapore amid the congressional...
Headlines
fbtw
Colder days coming as amihan season set to begin

Colder days coming as amihan season set to begin

By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
Colder days may be felt as early as next week due to the onset of the northeast monsoon or amihan, the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
fbtw
143 Filipinos pardoned in UAE, says Marcos

143 Filipinos pardoned in UAE, says Marcos

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
The United Arab Emirates government has pardoned 143 Filipinos who committed “relatively minor offenses,” according...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines, US hold anti-submarine, coastal defense drills

Philippines, US hold anti-submarine, coastal defense drills

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
It was a show of force and test of interoperability by the militaries of the Philippines, the United States and other major...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. seeks more investments in disaster risk reduction

Marcos Jr. seeks more investments in disaster risk reduction

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday called on countries in the Asia-Pacific region to increase investments and funding in disaster...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth transfers another P30 billion to treasury today

PhilHealth transfers another P30 billion to treasury today

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
As the third tranche of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. “excess funds” amounting to P30 billion is set for...
Headlines
fbtw
Group questions Miru contract with Comelec

Group questions Miru contract with Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Following the withdrawal of one of its local partners, technology provider Miru System is being asked by a group advocating...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with