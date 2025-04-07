^

Headlines

Russian Vlogger to face criminal charges, won't be deported yet

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 7, 2025 | 6:49pm
Russian Vlogger to face criminal charges, won't be deported yet
Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla with Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy at a press conference on April 7, 2025.
Screenshot on DILG's April 7, 2025 livestream

MANILA, Philippines — Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy will remain in Philippine custody to face criminal charges instead of being deported immediately.

At a press briefing on Monday, April 7, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Zdorovetskiy will not be receiving special treatment while facing charges in Philippine soil.

“He will remain there for now in the Bureau of Immigration detention facility in Muntinlupa while he awaits his trial here. We will not deport him. He will be held accountable under the law here in the Philippines,” Remulla said.

Metro Manila police reported that Zdorovetskiy faces accusations of unjust vexation, alarm and scandal, and attempted theft stemming from his alleged harassment of Filipinos during livestreams.

Videos presented during the press conference showed him harassing a security guard and an elderly woman in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Remulla also said that Zdorovetskiy had stolen items such as an electric fan from a restaurant and a tricycle, which he abandoned on a road. He also made fake reviews about local businesses and jumped onto a moving jeepney.

The vlogger was arrested at a hotel in Pasay City on April 3 after the Bureau of Immigration issued a mission order declaring him undesirable.

“The time when foreigners could just disrespect Filipinos is over. This is an example that we are serious, in our own country. We will not let them belittle us,” Remulla said in Filipino.

Filipino companion. Authorities are also investigating Zdorovetskiy’s local cameraman, who allegedly enabled him to commit acts of harassment while conducting livestreams.

“Zdorovetskiy will undergo a tactical interrogation so that we can get the identity of his cameramen. The cameraman, whom I think is Filipino, will also face charges because he is involved in the commission of a crime. We are still searching for the cameraman,” Remulla added.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT

DILG

JONVIC REMULLA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ICC, not Philippines, to shoulder witnesses&rsquo; expenses &ndash; lawyer

ICC, not Philippines, to shoulder witnesses’ expenses – lawyer

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Contrary to claims circulating online, it will be the International Criminal Court, not the Philippine government, that will...
Headlines
fbtw
White ribbon campaign for drug war victims launched

White ribbon campaign for drug war victims launched

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
Progressive group Bayan Muna and human rights advocates launched the “White Ribbon: Duterte Panagutin” campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
Cabinet members to attend Imee probe &ndash; Chiz

Cabinet members to attend Imee probe – Chiz

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Cabinet members and other government officials who skipped the second Senate investigation on April 3 into the legality of...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Supreme Court urged to impose sanctions on Pasig congressional bet over solo parent 'joke'

Supreme Court urged to impose sanctions on Pasig congressional bet over solo parent 'joke'

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Women’s rights group Gabriela urged the Supreme Court to take action against a Pasig congressional candidate over his...
Headlines
fbtw
Nokia interested in supporting Philippines' defense industry &mdash; DND

Nokia interested in supporting Philippines' defense industry — DND

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
Finnish telecommunications giant Nokia has signaled interest in contributing to the development of the Philippines' homegrown...
Headlines
fbtw
House to validate payouts to OVP, DepEd confi fund recipients with PSA records

House to validate payouts to OVP, DepEd confi fund recipients with PSA records

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
The investigation into Vice President Sara Duterte’s use of confidential funds will include verifying recipients...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Some Cabinet officials allowed to attend Senate probe into Duterte&rsquo;s arrest

Palace: Some Cabinet officials allowed to attend Senate probe into Duterte’s arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Malacañang has changed its tune, allowing select members of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with