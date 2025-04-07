Russian Vlogger to face criminal charges, won't be deported yet

MANILA, Philippines — Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy will remain in Philippine custody to face criminal charges instead of being deported immediately.

At a press briefing on Monday, April 7, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Zdorovetskiy will not be receiving special treatment while facing charges in Philippine soil.

“He will remain there for now in the Bureau of Immigration detention facility in Muntinlupa while he awaits his trial here. We will not deport him. He will be held accountable under the law here in the Philippines,” Remulla said.

Metro Manila police reported that Zdorovetskiy faces accusations of unjust vexation, alarm and scandal, and attempted theft stemming from his alleged harassment of Filipinos during livestreams.

Videos presented during the press conference showed him harassing a security guard and an elderly woman in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Remulla also said that Zdorovetskiy had stolen items such as an electric fan from a restaurant and a tricycle, which he abandoned on a road. He also made fake reviews about local businesses and jumped onto a moving jeepney.

The vlogger was arrested at a hotel in Pasay City on April 3 after the Bureau of Immigration issued a mission order declaring him undesirable.

“The time when foreigners could just disrespect Filipinos is over. This is an example that we are serious, in our own country. We will not let them belittle us,” Remulla said in Filipino.

Filipino companion. Authorities are also investigating Zdorovetskiy’s local cameraman, who allegedly enabled him to commit acts of harassment while conducting livestreams.

“Zdorovetskiy will undergo a tactical interrogation so that we can get the identity of his cameramen. The cameraman, whom I think is Filipino, will also face charges because he is involved in the commission of a crime. We are still searching for the cameraman,” Remulla added.