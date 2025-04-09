^

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

April 9, 2025 | 2:22pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
The screenshot shows the explosive eruption occurring at the summit vent of Kanlaon Volcano on April 8, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on Dec. 9, 2024.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December last year.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below?  Click here.)

