Willie Ong undeterred by cancer, aims for Senate in 2025 polls

Physician and social media fixture Willie Ong as seen in a photo he posted on Sept. 23, 2024 holding his certificate of candidacy for senator.

MANILA, Philippines — After two unsuccessful attempts at different political positions, physician and health advocate Willie Ong, popularly known as Doc Willie, is making another bid for a Senate seat.

Ong's wife, Liza, submitted his certificate of candidacy on Thursday, October 10, at the Commission on Elections in Manila, where he is running as an independent candidate.

Ong first sought a Senate seat in the 2019 midterm elections under the Lakas-CMD party, finishing in 18th place with approximately 7.5 million votes.

He later aimed to elevate his political career by running for vice president in 2022 alongside former Manila mayor Isko Moreno under the Aksyon Demokratiko party. Ong placed fourth out of nine candidates, garnering 1,851,498 votes.

Sarcoma cancer. Last month, Ong revealed that he is battling “sarcoma cancer” in his stomach and is undergoing treatment in an undisclosed hospital abroad.

He said that his doctors detected a mass measuring 16 centimeters “deeply hidden” behind his heart, in front of his spine.

Johns Hopkins Medicine defines sarcomas as rare cancers that grow in bones and soft tissues, like fat, muscles, blood vessels and nerves.

Bone sarcomas are more common in children, while soft tissue sarcomas mostly affect adults. Bone sarcomas often start as primary bone tumors, with osteosarcoma being the most common. Soft tissue sarcomas develop in areas like the arms, legs, chest, or abdomen.

Social media mainstay. Ong has remained a prominent figure in health advocacy, using social media platforms to share health and lifestyle tips, along with medical insights.

The cardiologist announced his latest Senate bid on September 30, shortly after revealing his diagnosis of sarcoma cancer.

As of November 2023, his YouTube channel, Doc Willie Ong, boasts 9.04 million subscribers, making it the 15th most subscribed channel in the Philippines.