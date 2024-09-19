^

Headlines

LIVE: Sixth House quadcom hearing on POGOs, illegal drug trade crimes

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
September 19, 2024 | 9:34am

MANILA, Philippines — The Quad Committee of the House of Representatives, composed of the Committees on Dangerous Drugs,Public Order and Safety, Human Rights, and Public Accounts is continuing its joint inquiry into the connection of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) and the illegal drug trade on Thursday, September 19.

The mega-panel is led by Committee on Dangerous Drugs chair Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte, 2nd District) with fellow members Committee on Public Accounts chair Joseph Stephen “Caraps” Paduano, Committee on Public Order and Safety chair Dan Fernandez, and Committee on Human Rights chair Bienvenido Abante.

Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr., Deputy Speaker David “Jay-jay” Suarez and Committee on Transportation chair Romeo Acop are also included in the panel.

Last week, the mega-panel grilled former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office General Manager and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group officer Royina Garma for her alleged involvement in the killing of three Chinese drug lords inside the Davao Prison and Penal Farm. These include Chu Kin Tung, alias Tony Lim; Li Lan Yan, alias Jackson Li; and Wong Meng Pin, alias Wang Ming Ping, all three of whom were housed inside the compound's maximum security facility in July 2016.

Garma denied the allegations of two former inmates Leopoldo Tan and Fernando Magdadaro, as well as former policeman Jimmy Fortaleza who all tagged her in the killings.

The former CIDG officer was then cited in contempt for lying and evading questions and will be detained in the detention facility of the House of Representatives until the QuadCom terminates its investigation into illegal POGOs, illegal drugs trade, and extrajudicial killings.

Like Garma, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, being questioned for his POGO ties, was also once again cited in contempt by the QuadCom for his failure to submit the documents on his financial records.

Both Roque and Garma shall be detained until the mega-panel concludes its hearings or until he provides all the documents required of him.

Roque, however, has not yet been found by authorities despite the summon.

Meanwhile, former Davao Prison warden Police Superintendent Gerardo Padilla confirmed inmate Tan’s statement and said that former President Rodrigo Duterte indeed called him after the three Chinese drug lords were killed inside the Davao prison. He said Duterte congratulated him for the bloody killing.

On Thursday,  another personality being tied to POGO crimes, dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo is expected to attend.

Watch the hearing live at 9:30 a.m.; Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024.

ALICE GUO

DRUG WAR

EJK

HARRY ROQUE

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

POGO

RODRIGO DUTERTE

WAR ON DRUGS
