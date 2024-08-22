Rodrigo Duterte ordered 2016 killings of alleged Chinese drug lords — witnesses

Davao inmates Fernando Magdadaro and Leopoldo Tan admit before the House quadcomm that they killed three alleged Chinese drug lords at Davao Prison and Penal Farm in 2016 in exchange for money and their freedom.

Content warning: Contains graphic descriptions of violence and crime

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte allegedly ordered the killings of three Chinese nationals who were stabbed to death inside the Davao Prison and Penal Farm in 2016, according to the testimonies of inmates who appeared before the House quad-committee (quadcom) on Thursday.

During the quadcom's second public hearing, Leopoldo Tan Jr. and Fernando "Andy" Magdadaro, two former inmates at the facility, implicated the former president in their explosive testimonies about how they carried out the fatal stabbing of the three Chinese nationals just months after the administration's drug war was launched.

What went down. Tan and Magdadaro detailed how, in July 2016, they were promised their freedom in exchange for killing three prisoners they called "drug lords." These were Chu Kin Tung, alias Tony Lim; Li Lan Yan, alias Jackson Li; and Wong Meng Pin, alias Wang Ming Ping, all three of whom were housed inside the compound's maximum security facility.

According to Tan's sworn statement, his high school classmate, SPO4 Arthur Narsolis, facilitated the deal, assuring him of a presidential intervention that would lead to their release.

"Sinabi niya, 'May ipapatrabaho ako sa iyo at may basbas sa taas. Baka matulungan ka rin namin na

makalaya, kakausapin namin ang presidente,'" Tan said.

(He said, 'I have a job for you, and it has approval from the top. We might be able to help you get released; we'll talk to the president.)

Tan testified that Narsolis referred to the job as having a reward of "isang manok kada ulo (one chicken per head)," with "manok" or chicken implying a payment of P1 million per person killed.

Magdadaro also detailed his involvement, saying he was roped into the plan by Tan, who offered the same promise of financial compensation and eventual freedom.

"Sinabi din niya na ang nag-utos ay 'yung dati niyang kaklase na empleyado ng gobyerno ngayon na kinakausap niya sa labas ng gate," he said.

(He also said that the one who gave the order was his former classmate, who is now a government employee and whom he was talking to outside the gate.)

Both men recounted how they repeatedly stabbed the three Chinese inmates at around 8 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2016, using a balisong (butterfly knife) and a pocket knife.

"Ayon sa aming pinagkasunduan, sabay naming pinag-sasaksak si Cho Kin Ting at Wong para hindi sila makalaban. Habang sinasaksak ko si Cho Kin Ting, sinisipa ako ni Jackson Lee na agad ko namang binalingan ng saksak nong natumba si Cho Kin Ting," he added.

(According to our agreement, we simultaneously stabbed Cho Kin Ting and Wong so they couldn't fight back. While I was stabbing Cho Kin Ting, Jackson Lee kicked me, so I immediately turned and stabbed him when Cho Kin Ting fell.)

Tan added: "Pagkatapos ng insidente ng pag-patay sa tatlong Chinese drug lords nilagyan ni Fernando Magdadaro ng malong yung rehas ng bartolina selda-sais para hindi makita ang duguan na katawan ng tatlong Chinese drug lords."

(After killing the three Chinese drug lords, Fernando Magdadaro covered the bars of cell six with a malong to hide the bloodied bodies of the three Chinese drug lords.)

Duterte's voice. After the assault, Tan said he heard Duterte speaking to Superintendent Gerardo Padilla, the then officer-in-charge of the facility, through a phone call.

"Habang naglalakad kami... tumunog ang cellphone ni Superintendent Padilla. Narinig ko na ang tumawag, [sinabing]: 'Congrats, Superintendent Padilla, job well done. Pero grabe yung ginawa, dinuguan.' Alam ko na ang kausap ni Superintendent Padilla ay si President Duterte dahil pamilyar ang boses niya," Tan added.

(While we were walking... the cellphone of Superintendent Padilla rang. I heard the cal, the person on the other line said: 'Congrats, Superintendent Padilla, job well done. But what happened was bloody.' I know that Superintendent Padilla was talking to President Duterte because his voice is familiar to me).

The two were eventually charged with homicide in relation to the killings. According to their testimonies, they were initially coerced into admitting to the crime, with the understanding that doing so would expedite their release as promised.

But the promised reward of cash and freedom was never fulfilled.

"Naghintay kami sa pangakong iyon. Hanggang natapos ang administrasyon, hindi kami tinulungan na lumabas," Tan said. '

(We waited for that promise. Until the end of the administration, we were not released).

Tan and Magdadaro are currently held at the jail facilities of Service Support Company, Philippine Military Academy.



Summons. After hearing the two inmates' testimonies, the House quad-committee moved to invite Duterte to its next inquiry "in the spirit of fairness."

The motion was made by House senior deputy speaker Rep. Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales. There were no objections.

Proof of extrajudicial killings? During Rep. Gerville Luistro (Batangas, 2nd District)'s interpellation of the two inmates, the lawmaker emphasized that two hitmen's admissions have laid the groundwork for a "case of extrajudicial killing" under Duterte, as long as there is proof that the killings were systematic.

"On the assumption that there are other evidence to establish the widespread systematic attack against civilian populations, we have a case for extrajudicial killing," Luistro said.

"This is not only illegal, but also immoral," she added.

The House quadcom combines four committees — public order & safety, dangerous drugs, human rights and public accounts — to investigate the web of criminal activities that tie the Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) to the illegal drug trade.