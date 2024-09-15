6 dead, 11 hurt due to Tropical Storm Ferdie

This photo shows personnel from the local government of Valderrama, Antique loading relief goods for the victims of Tropical Storm Ferdie (international name: Bebinca).

MANILA, Philippines — Six people have reportedly died due to the combined effects of Tropical Storm Ferdie (international name: Bebinca) and the southwest monsoon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

In the agency’s latest report on Sunday, September 15, four fatalities were recorded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, while two were reported in Region 9.

Eleven people were also injured and two remain missing.

The latest figures are still subject to validation.

Affected areas

The recent weather disturbance has impacted 203,197 people, or 47,166 families, across 292 barangays nationwide.

Currently, 13,825 individuals are staying in evacuation centers, while 22,801 are taking shelter outside these facilities.

A total of 244 classes have been suspended due to the inclement weather.

Infrastructure damage

The NDRRMC reported infrastructure damage amounting to P200,000 in Region 6, where three structures were affected.

A total of 97 houses were damaged across Regions 6, 9, 10, 11 and 12, with 85 partially damaged and 12 completely destroyed.

As of writing, P3,976,377.68 worth of assistance has been provided to 4,712 affected families.

Tropical Storm Ferdie exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 2 a.m. on Saturday, September 14.