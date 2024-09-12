House eyeing to finalize 2025 national budget by September 25

Facade of the House of Representatives at the Batasan Complex in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives aims to finalize the proposed P6.352-trillion national budget for 2025 by September 25.

Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina, 2nd District), who is the vice chairperson of the House appropriations committee, said on Thursday, September 12, that they aim to approve the 2025 General Appropriations Bill (GAB) on third and final reading within eight days, starting September 16.

On September 16, the agencies scheduled for debates include the Department of Finance, Department of Budget and Management, Department of Justice and Judiciary.

On September 17, the House will deliberate the budget of the Office of the Ombudsman, Commission on Human Rights, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Tourism and Department of Labor and Employment.

On September 18, the budget of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Commission on Elections, Department of Agrarian Reform, Department of Trade and Industry, five executive offices, and state universities and colleges will be discussed.

The other executive offices include the Commission on Higher and Education, Games and Amusement Board, Philippine Space Agency, Philippine Sports Commission and Anti-Money Laundering Council.

On September 19, plenary debates will cover the budget of the Department of National Defense, Department of Migrant Workers, Department of Environment and Natural Resources and five government corporations.

On September 20, the budget of the Presidential Communications Office, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Science and Technology, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, two government corporations and 10 executive offices will be deliberated upon.

The executive offices scheduled for September 12 include the Commission on the Filipino Language, Film Development Council of the Philippines, Optical Media Board, National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Movie and Television Review and Classification Board, Climate Change Commission, Commission on Filipino Overseas, Philippine Racing Commission, Philippine Competition Commission and Governance Commission for government-owned and controlled corporations.

On September 23, the government agencies scheduled to face budget deliberations in the plenary are the Office of the Vice President, Department of Agriculture, Department of Health, Department of Energy and 11 executive offices.

On September 24, the House will focus on the budget of the Civil Service Commission, Commission on Audit, Department of Education, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Transportation, two government corporations and one executive office.

On September 25, the Department of Public Works and Highways, Office of the President and Congress will be the last government agencies that lawmakers will finalize before approving the 2025 GAB.