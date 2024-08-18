^

Headlines

Habagat to bring scattered showers over Batanes, Babuyan Islands

Philstar.com
August 18, 2024 | 10:19am
Habagat to bring scattered showers over Batanes, Babuyan Islands
Commuters are seen seeking temporary cover from the rain at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on July 30, 2022.
The STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms to Batanes and the Babuyan Islands on Sunday as it affects extreme northern Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The affected areas will likely experience cloudy skies and occasional thunderstorms, with the possibility of moderate to heavy rains.

PAGASA has warned that the conditions may lead to flash floods or landslides, particularly in low-lying or mountainous regions.

For Metro Manila and the rest of the country, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected due to localized thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms may also lead to flash floods or landslides in the regions.

vuukle comment

RAIN

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
P27 million disallowance vs PhilSOC upheld

P27 million disallowance vs PhilSOC upheld

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has upheld the validity of a Notice of Disallowance covering a P27.22-million fund transferred by...
Headlines
fbtw
'All falsehoods': Paolo Duterte, Paul Gutierrez respond to ex-Customs exec&rsquo;s drug smuggling claim

'All falsehoods': Paolo Duterte, Paul Gutierrez respond to ex-Customs exec’s drug smuggling claim

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City) has denied having transacted with former Customs intelligence officer Jimmy Guban, who recently...
Headlines
fbtw
Dela Rosa eyes SC help vs possible ICC warrant

Dela Rosa eyes SC help vs possible ICC warrant

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Amid reports that a warrant for the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte by the International Criminal Court is on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos names NYC commissioner-at-large

Marcos names NYC commissioner-at-large

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has named a new commissioner-at-large of the National Youth Commission, the agency mandated to formulate...
Headlines
fbtw
4 days needed to proclaim winning senators &ndash; Comelec

4 days needed to proclaim winning senators – Comelec

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
It would take the Commission on Elections a maximum of four days before it can proclaim the winning senatorial candidates...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kian death anniversary call: End EJKs

Kian death anniversary call: End EJKs

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Seven years have passed since 17-year-old Kian delos Santos was gunned down by police conducting anti-drug operations in Caloocan...
Headlines
fbtw
Aquinos: Holiday move won&rsquo;t diminish history

Aquinos: Holiday move won’t diminish history

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
For the Aquino family, President Marcos’ decision to move the commemoration of Ninoy Aquino Day this year from Aug....
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines prepares for UN ocean meet

Philippines prepares for UN ocean meet

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Government officials, scientists, academics and ocean experts convened to exchange views and collaborate on the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbtw

Medical sign language handbook launched

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
A comprehensive Filipino sign language handbook on health-related terms was developed by medical students from the University of the Philippines-Manila to enhance health care delivery to deaf patients.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with