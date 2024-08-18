Habagat to bring scattered showers over Batanes, Babuyan Islands

Commuters are seen seeking temporary cover from the rain at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on July 30, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms to Batanes and the Babuyan Islands on Sunday as it affects extreme northern Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The affected areas will likely experience cloudy skies and occasional thunderstorms, with the possibility of moderate to heavy rains.

PAGASA has warned that the conditions may lead to flash floods or landslides, particularly in low-lying or mountainous regions.

For Metro Manila and the rest of the country, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected due to localized thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms may also lead to flash floods or landslides in the regions.