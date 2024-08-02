^

Philippines seeks release of sick Filipino hostages from Yemen's Houthis

Philstar.com
August 2, 2024 | 11:06am
A grab from handout footage released by Yemen's Huthi Ansarullah Media Centre on November 19, 2023, reportedly shows members of the rebel group during the capture of an Israel-linked cargo vessel at an undefined location in the Red Sea. Israeli ships are a "legitimate target", Yemen's Huthi rebels warned on November 20, a day after their seizure of the Galaxy Leader and its 25 international crew following an earlier threat to target Israeli shipping over the Israel-Hamas war.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is currently in talks with the Sana’a government in Yemen to release sick Filipino crew members currently held hostage by the Houthi rebel group.

Honorary Consul to Yemen Mohammad Saleh Al-Jamal has confirmed that several Filipino crew members aboard the MV Galaxy Leader are experiencing health issues and showing malaria symptoms, according to a Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) memorandum on July 30 and cited by the Presidential Communications Office on Friday.

Al-Jamal has asked the Sana'a government, who control the Houthi group, to release the Filipino crew members, citing "humanitarian reasons" due to their health condition.

Houthi rebels seized the Galaxy Leader on Nov. 19, 2023 — the first and only vessel captured by the group since they initiated their attacks on shipping vessels.

The DFA said the Sana'a authorities have extended medical assistance to the Filipino hostages, including the sending of "specialized doctors to the vessel to carry out necessary medical procedures."

The Sana'a government's release of the Filipino hostages, however, will depend on "external decisions," the DFA said. “Hence, negotiations and discussions are plausible for their fate and possible release."

The Sana’a government will discuss the requested release of Filipino hostages "with the specialists and the Presidency of the Yemeni Republic under the Houthi government," the department added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 26 announced that none of the 17 Filipino seafarers under the custody of the Houthis were affected by the July 20 Israeli attack on the port of Hodeidah, Yemen.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been doling out a series of attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden due to what they say is their show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the war between Israel and Palestine.

Filipino crew members have been caught in the crossfire of this campaign, with the Philippines being a major source of seafarers for the global maritime sector, comprising 25% of around 1.5 million sea-based workers globally.

In March this year, two Filipinos were killed in an attack by Houthi rebels on a merchant vessel navigating the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Department of Migrant Workers in April banned the deployment of Filipino seafarers on all ships traveling through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. — Cristina Chi

