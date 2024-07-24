^

Headlines

P2.88B in relief aid prepared for southwest monsoon, 'Carina' victims

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 10:05am
P2.88B in relief aid prepared for southwest monsoon, 'Carina' victims
Residents of barangays in Project 4, Quezon City wade through heavy flooding on July 24, 2024 due to continuous rain brought by Typhoon Carina and habagat.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — A total of P2.88 billion in relief aid has been prepared for those affected by the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and Typhoon Carina, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday. 

In an X post, Marcos said that P43.15 million was distributed to 770,000 people affected by the southwest monsoon in Visayas and Mindanao last week. 

“Today, we have P2.88B worth of prepositioned aid and close to 4,500 personnel on standby for search, rescue, and retrieval operations. I have instructed all concerned agencies to provide swift assistance to all those affected by Typhoon #CarinaPH and the enhanced southwest monsoon,” Marcos said. 

The president said he will also hold a situation briefing in the morning to assess Carina and the monsoon. 

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s 5:00 a.m. weather bulletin, Carina gained strength as it barrels towards Taiwan. 

The weather bureau said that the following areas can expect strong to gale force winds on Wednesday: Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the eastern portion of Isabela, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao. 

Carina was last recorded 290 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, moving at a pace of 25 km per hour. 

OCD lauds Marcos for support 

In a separate statement, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) lauded Marcos for his support in comprehensibely bolstering the country's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM). 

“The President has been consistently emphasizing the need to bolster the Philippine disaster risk reduction and management through a comprehensive approach that involves both the government and the citizens, as well as the formulation of sustainable long-term strategies.  We are happy and grateful to the President for his unwavering commitment and genuine dedication to strengthening our DRRM, ” Civil Defense Adminsitrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said.

Nepomuceno said that the president had emphasized in his third State of the Nation Address that the Philippines needs to be prepared for any disaster, especially amid an increasingly unpredictable climate. 

“As we can see in all the world, weather events are, as has been predicted, getting more extreme, such as torrential rains that instantly shift to scorching heat waves — or vice-versa. Our country’s geographical location makes us highly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change,” Marcos said.

The OCD said that it will coordinate with its regional offices and other government agencies to be ready for the rainy season. 

 

vuukle comment

CARINA

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

PAGASA

RELIEF

TYPHOON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
POGO probe still on; Chiz rejects Guo apology

POGO probe still on; Chiz rejects Guo apology

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Despite President Marcos’ order to ban Philippine offshore gaming operations, the Senate will continue its investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
9 dead from monsoon, back-to-back cyclones

9 dead from monsoon, back-to-back cyclones

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Several flights were canceled, classes and office work suspended and flooding caused massive traffic jams yesterday, as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara stripped of 75 security personnel

Sara stripped of 75 security personnel

By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has been stripped of her Philippine National Police security personnel.
Headlines
fbtw
Carina intensifies into typhoon, leaves Philippines Thursday

Carina intensifies into typhoon, leaves Philippines Thursday

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Severe tropical storm Carina has intensified into a typhoon and is expected to maintain strength until it leaves the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE LIST: Flooded areas on July 24 due to 'Carina'

LIVE LIST: Flooded areas on July 24 due to 'Carina'

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
Here is a live list of flooded areas on Wednesday.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Carina's effects halt Metro Manila classes, government offices

Carina's effects halt Metro Manila classes, government offices

5 hours ago
The Philippine government suspended work in government offices and classes at all levels in the National Capital Region on...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Typhoon Carina

LIVE updates: Typhoon Carina

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Carina" (international name Gaemi), the third tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers get P5,000 chalk allowance

Teachers get P5,000 chalk allowance

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Public school teachers will receive their P5,000 teaching supplies allowance before classes open on Monday, Education Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos pushing for passage of 28 bills

Marcos pushing for passage of 28 bills

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos is seeking the passage of at least 28 measures aimed at sustaining economic growth, addressing poverty, ensuring...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with