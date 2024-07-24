P2.88B in relief aid prepared for southwest monsoon, 'Carina' victims

Residents of barangays in Project 4, Quezon City wade through heavy flooding on July 24, 2024 due to continuous rain brought by Typhoon Carina and habagat.

MANILA, Philippines — A total of P2.88 billion in relief aid has been prepared for those affected by the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and Typhoon Carina, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday.

In an X post, Marcos said that P43.15 million was distributed to 770,000 people affected by the southwest monsoon in Visayas and Mindanao last week.

“Today, we have P2.88B worth of prepositioned aid and close to 4,500 personnel on standby for search, rescue, and retrieval operations. I have instructed all concerned agencies to provide swift assistance to all those affected by Typhoon #CarinaPH and the enhanced southwest monsoon,” Marcos said.

The president said he will also hold a situation briefing in the morning to assess Carina and the monsoon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s 5:00 a.m. weather bulletin, Carina gained strength as it barrels towards Taiwan.

The weather bureau said that the following areas can expect strong to gale force winds on Wednesday: Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the eastern portion of Isabela, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao.

Carina was last recorded 290 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, moving at a pace of 25 km per hour.

OCD lauds Marcos for support

In a separate statement, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) lauded Marcos for his support in comprehensibely bolstering the country's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM).

“The President has been consistently emphasizing the need to bolster the Philippine disaster risk reduction and management through a comprehensive approach that involves both the government and the citizens, as well as the formulation of sustainable long-term strategies. We are happy and grateful to the President for his unwavering commitment and genuine dedication to strengthening our DRRM, ” Civil Defense Adminsitrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said.

Nepomuceno said that the president had emphasized in his third State of the Nation Address that the Philippines needs to be prepared for any disaster, especially amid an increasingly unpredictable climate.

“As we can see in all the world, weather events are, as has been predicted, getting more extreme, such as torrential rains that instantly shift to scorching heat waves — or vice-versa. Our country’s geographical location makes us highly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change,” Marcos said.

The OCD said that it will coordinate with its regional offices and other government agencies to be ready for the rainy season.