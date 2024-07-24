^

Carina's effects halt Metro Manila classes, government offices

July 24, 2024 | 6:27am
Carina's effects halt Metro Manila classes, government offices
A pedestrian wades through a flooded street as a worker (L) unclogs a drainage in Manila on July 23, 2024, amid heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Gaemi (local name: Carina).
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government suspended work in government offices and classes at all levels in the National Capital Region on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, acting on the authority of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., issued Memorandum Circular 57, which ordered the suspension of government work and classes starting at 5 a.m. on July 24, 2024.

The circular cited "ongoing and forecasted rainfall" as the primary reason for the decision. Many roads and areas also remained impassable to vehicles on Wednesday.

The suspension applies to all government offices and educational institutions in Metro Manila. However, agencies responsible for essential services, including basic and health services, disaster preparedness and response, and other vital operations, are directed to continue their functions.

For private sector companies, the decision to suspend work has been left to the discretion of individual management teams.

Local government units in several provinces have also announced class suspensions for Wednesday, July 24, in anticipation of continued inclement weather.

State weather bureau PAGASA reported that Typhoon Carina, known internationally as Gaemi, was located approximately 290 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes as of 4 a.m. packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 190 kph.

It was moving at a relatively slow pace of 25 kph northwestward toward Taiwan.

While Carina is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines, its interaction with the southwest monsoon has resulted in moderate to intense rainfall across western Luzon this week. PAGASA forecasts that these conditions will persist until Thursday.

The typhoon's effects have already led to the cancellation of several sea trips and the stranding of passengers in various ports across the country.

Typhoon Carina is projected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday, July 25. However, its influence on the southwest monsoon is expected to continue affecting weather patterns in the region in the coming days.

