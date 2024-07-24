^

Headlines

Illegal POGOs outside our jurisdiction, says PAGCOR chair

Gabriell Christel Galang - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 8:16pm
Illegal POGOs outside our jurisdiction, says PAGCOR chair
A raided Philippine offshore gaming hub in Porac, Pampanga on June 24, 2024 during an ocular inspection led by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The gaming regulator has no jurisdiction over illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), PAGCOR Chairperson Alejandro Tengco said Tuesday.

Tengco said he has yet to clarify the scope of the ban with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, but assumes it refers to the licensed POGOs, which have been rebranded as internet gaming licensees or IGLs.

“PAGCOR has no jurisdiction over illegal [POGOs]. So when he meant that we will ‘wind down’ all POGOs, I suppose he was referring to the existing licenses,” he said in an interview on GMA’s DZBB Super Radyo.

The PAGCOR chief noted that the agency has due process in place for the 43 IGLs under its jurisdiction, but has no choice but to comply with the president's order, announced in his State of the Nation Address on Monday.

He estimated that the ban could result in PAGCOR losing around P7 billion in earnings this year, with total losses across government agencies reaching P22-23 billion.

The licensed IGLs employ around 40,000 Filipinos, with 31,000 directly hired and nearly 10,000 working in POGO-affiliated business process outsourcing companies, Tengco said. This figure excludes workers indirectly employed by the industry such as drivers, security guards and service staff.

ALSO READ: Losses vs gains: What will happen to the economy if the government bans POGOs?

The Department of Labor and Employment, meanwhile, said it will implement job placement assistance and other interventions to help transition workers displaced by the POGO ban.

“We have programs that we can grant to the workers that will be displaced from the IGLs,” Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said in a separate radio interview on Tuesday.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, a longtime critic of POGOs, also emphasized the need for a "just transition" to ensure that Filipino POGO workers are taken care of following the phaseout.

“Actually, [IGLs] are a new PAGCOR instrument, it followed old POGO licenses. But with the President’s pronouncements yesterday, it should have been gone too,” Hontiveros said on GMA's "Unang Balita" show. — Gabriell Christel Galang   

vuukle comment

DOLE PHILS

PAGCOR

POGOS

RISA HONTIVEROS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on July 24 due to &lsquo;Carina&rsquo;

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on July 24 due to ‘Carina’

13 hours ago
Here's a running list of LGUs that have declared #WalangPasok on July 22 due to Typhoon Carina.
Headlines
fbtw
9 dead from monsoon, back-to-back cyclones

9 dead from monsoon, back-to-back cyclones

By Michael Punongbayan | 20 hours ago
Several flights were canceled, classes and office work suspended and flooding caused massive traffic jams yesterday, as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Power outages hit Metro Manila, nearby areas as Typhoon Carina intensifies

Power outages hit Metro Manila, nearby areas as Typhoon Carina intensifies

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Meralco on Wednesday announced that several areas will experience power outages amid the onslaught of rains caused by Typhoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon Carina gains strength; out of PAR by Thursday
play

Typhoon Carina gains strength; out of PAR by Thursday

14 hours ago
The typhoon is expected to continue moving northwestward to Taiwan at a speed of 25 km per hour, according to the state weather...
Headlines
fbtw
POGO probe still on; Chiz rejects Guo apology

POGO probe still on; Chiz rejects Guo apology

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
Despite President Marcos’ order to ban Philippine offshore gaming operations, the Senate will continue its investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Now a super typhoon, Carina enhancing 'habagat' as it targets Taiwan

Now a super typhoon, Carina enhancing 'habagat' as it targets Taiwan

3 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA upgraded tropical cyclone Carina to a super typhoon as it further gained strength on Wednesday...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No pets left behind&rsquo;: Tips for fur parents during evacuation

‘No pets left behind’: Tips for fur parents during evacuation

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Do not leave your pets behind if you need to evacuate, urged the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) on Wednesday....
Headlines
fbtw
Streets turned into rivers as Typhoon Carina hits Philippines

Streets turned into rivers as Typhoon Carina hits Philippines

By Faith Brown | 4 hours ago
Relentless rain drenched the northern Philippines on Wednesday, triggering flooding in Manila and landslides in mountainous...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila now under state of calamity due to 'Carina', habagat

Metro Manila now under state of calamity due to 'Carina', habagat

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
Metro Manila has been placed under state of calamity due to the combined effects of Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with