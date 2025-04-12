^

Headlines

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
April 12, 2025 | 11:25am
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Individuals put up the poster of their bet at the designated common poster area by the local government unit and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Quezon City on March 29, 2025 for the upcoming 2025 national and local elections.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Honeylet on Imee probe: Just pa-ekek

Honeylet on Imee probe: Just pa-ekek

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
After three hearings, the Senate inquiry on the arrest and turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte allies surge in Senate race &ndash; Pulse Asia

Duterte allies surge in Senate race – Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Weeks after former president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and surrender before the International Criminal Court, some of...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte allies rise in Senate poll, but 3 in 5 Filipinos still back ICC case

Duterte allies rise in Senate poll, but 3 in 5 Filipinos still back ICC case

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 20 hours ago
Despite widespread support for Duterte's ICC trial, some of his allies are rising in senate pre-election polls, reflecting...
Headlines
fbtw
3 in 10 Filipinos struggle to comprehend what they read &mdash; but poverty deepens the problem

3 in 10 Filipinos struggle to comprehend what they read — but poverty deepens the problem

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
While over 90% of Filipinos can read and write, just 70% can comprehend what they read — with the disparity reaching...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW: Gov&rsquo;t will still defend OFWs following Duterte arrest

DMW: Gov’t will still defend OFWs following Duterte arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 18 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday, April 11, sought to ease concerns that the government would stop defending...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos hails Philippine-France shared adherence to international law

President Marcos hails Philippine-France shared adherence to international law

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
President Marcos hailed the Philippine and French governments’ deepening relations, which he stressed are founded on...
Headlines
fbtw
Galunggong price drops before expected Holy Week increase

Galunggong price drops before expected Holy Week increase

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The retail price of galunggong or round scad has dropped just days before the anticipated price hike during Holy Week, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco rates up by P0.72/kWh this month

Meralco rates up by P0.72/kWh this month

By Brix Lelis | 12 hours ago
The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is increasing its rates by about P0.72 per kilowatt-hour in April, bringing the overall...
Headlines
fbtw

Bet ordered: Explain free movie tickets

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has issued a show-cause order to a congressional candidate in Palawan for offering free movie tickets to the public.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with