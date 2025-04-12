^

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
April 12, 2025 | 3:19pm
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
A worker verifies printed ballots which will be used for the May 9 national and local elections, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City, suburban Manila on March 15, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

Duterte allies surge in Senate race – Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Weeks after former president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and surrender before the International Criminal Court, some of...
Honeylet on Imee probe: Just pa-ekek

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
After three hearings, the Senate inquiry on the arrest and turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International...
Duterte allies rise in Senate poll, but 3 in 5 Filipinos still back ICC case

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 23 hours ago
Despite widespread support for Duterte's ICC trial, some of his allies are rising in senate pre-election polls, reflecting...
3 in 10 Filipinos struggle to comprehend what they read — but poverty deepens the problem

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
While over 90% of Filipinos can read and write, just 70% can comprehend what they read — with the disparity reaching...
DMW: Gov’t will still defend OFWs following Duterte arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 21 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday, April 11, sought to ease concerns that the government would stop defending...
PNP to Fil-Chinese traders: Stay calm

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
In the wake of the recent kidnap-slay of Filipino-Chinese steel magnate Anson Que and his driver Armanie Pabillo, Philippine...
Philippine participates anew in PISA; better results seen

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) is optimistic that the country will achieve better results in the recently concluded 2025...
President Marcos hails Philippine-France shared adherence to international law

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
President Marcos hailed the Philippine and French governments’ deepening relations, which he stressed are founded on...
Galunggong price drops before expected Holy Week increase

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The retail price of galunggong or round scad has dropped just days before the anticipated price hike during Holy Week, according...
