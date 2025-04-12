^

'Bullying has no place in schools': DepEd rolls out new protection measures

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
April 12, 2025 | 2:44pm
Students leave the school in Manila on March 3, 2025, where classes are suspended due to extreme heat.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) is ramping up its campaign against bullying in schools with a series of reforms aimed at addressing both traditional and emerging forms of abuse, including online harassment.

“Bullying has no place in schools,” the department said in a statement released on Saturday, April 12. 

"Every case is taken seriously, with swift action and sustained efforts to ensure safe and supportive learning spaces for all," it added.

DepEd mentioned that it is implementing a comprehensive child protection strategy as part of its continued enforcement of the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013, authored by Education Secretary Sonny Angara during his time in the Senate.

Among the key initiatives being pursued by DepEd are:

  • Comprehensive Assessment. The CPC Functionality Assessment Tool, launched in November 2024, ensures Child Protection Committees are active and effective.

  • Policy Updates. DepEd is revising the IRRs of the Anti-Bullying Act and Safe Spaces Act to address modern challenges like online harassment and peer violence.

  • Training. Enhanced training for guidance counselors, child protection officers, school heads, and parents is underway to strengthen anti-bullying efforts.

  • Values Formation. Starting SY 2025–2026, the K to 10 curriculum deepens values formation, integrating anti-bullying lessons into GMRC, Values Education, and Edukasyon sa Pagpapakatao.

  • Interventions. Students who bully others will undergo counseling focused on empathy, accountability, and behavior change.

  • Mental Health Support. In line with the Basic Education Mental Health Act, DepEd is expanding mental health services in schools.

“DepEd remains committed to working with parents, teachers, and communities to ensure learners feel safe and empowered in schools,” it said.

‘Bullying capital of the world'

 Bullying remains a major problem in Philippine schools, especially in Metro Manila, according to the Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II).

In a recent report, EDCOM said the country continues to be the “bullying capital of the world” based on the high number of cases reported by students.

Citing the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), the commission said 65% of Grade 10 students in the Philippines experienced bullying at least a few times a month — the highest among all countries surveyed.

The 2022 PISA showed a slight drop, but still found that one in three students are bullied weekly.

While most cases involve physical bullying, EDCOM said other forms — such as verbal abuse, social exclusion and cyberbullying — are also common.

The commission called for updates to the implementing rules of the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013, which it said no longer reflect the current situation in schools.

A technical working group with DepEd, child rights advocates and education experts has been formed to review and revise the law’s guidelines.

