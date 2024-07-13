^

P183 million La Niña relief aid set for Central Luzon

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
July 13, 2024 | 12:00am
Of the figure, P5 million will serve as a standby fund, P155.2 million for 204,577 food packs and P23.1 million for non-food items, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The government has readied P183.41 million in assistance to those likely to be affected by the looming La Niña in Central Luzon, considered the country’s rice granary, President Marcos announced yesterday.

“And now that the rainy season (has) arrived, your government is prepared for any impact it may have,” the President said during the distribution of assistance to El Niño-hit farmers and fisherfolk in Baler, Aurora.

“We already have pre-positioned relief supplies worth over P180 million for the entire Region 3,” Marcos said.

La Niña, a weather phenomenon associated with above normal rainfall, is expected to follow El Niño, which had caused drought in many parts of the country in the past several past months.

State climatologists said there is a 55 percent probability that La Niña may emerge in the last quarter of this year and persist until the first quarter of 2025.

With the President at the event held at Senator Edgardo J. Angara Convention Center in Baler were incoming education secretary Sen. Sonny Angara, who hails from Aurora; Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo.

Marcos distributed a total of P147.6 million in assistance to affected farmers and fisherfolk in Aurora.

In his remarks, the President also cited the construction of the Aguang River Flood Control Structure Project in Baler, which could prevent flooding during heavy rains.

From Baler, the President also distributed government aid to farmers and fisherfolk in other parts of Central Luzon at an event in San Fernando City, Pampanga yesterday.

Among those present at the distribution of aid at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center were Pampanga Second District Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Tiu Laurel, Gatchalian, Lagdameo and local officials of Central Luzon.

The President handed over assistance to the provinces of Pampanga, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Zambales and Nueva Ecija, totaling P311.16 million.

The financial aid was received by select beneficiaries and Governors Dennis Pineda (Pampanga), Jose Enrique Garcia (Bataan), Dan Fernando (Bulacan), Susan Yap (Tarlac), Hermogenes Ebdane (Zambales) and Vice Gov. Emmanuel Antonio Umali (Nueva Ecija).

Marcos likewise assured the residents of Pampanga that the government is taking measures to mitigate the effects of the rainy season and the La Niña.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), he said, has completed the “Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaption Measures” for low-lying areas in Pampanga.

The DPWH has also completed two key projects in Lubao and Floridablanca towns to ensure the safety of residents against landslides, Marcos added.

In her brief remarks, Arroyo thanked Marcos for the assistance extended to agricultural workers in Central Luzon, particularly on irrigation as she vowed Pampanga’s support for the administration’s rice self-sufficiency program.

Arroyo noted that Pampanga has 160 percent rice self-sufficiency, of which 60 percent goes to the National Capital Region and other areas in Luzon.

“So, with this huge support for Central Luzon, we can commit to add more assistance to other areas in the Philippines for your rice self-sufficiency program,” she said in Filipino.

El Niño caused P367.54 million in agricultural losses in Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Zambales and Tarlac, affecting 4,402 farmers based on government data.

Central Luzon remained the top producer of palay in the country, with 3.64 million metric tons or 18.1 percent share in the total palay production in 2023, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

