Hontiveros: Fingerprints strongest evidence in bid to unseat Mayor Guo

Rhodina Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 29, 2024 | 2:54pm
Hontiveros: Fingerprints strongest evidence in bid to unseat Mayor Guo
In this Facebook post on March 9, 2024 shows Bamban Mayor Alice Guo during a flag raising event at the Tarlac Police Provincial Office.
Facebook / Mayor Alice Leal Guo

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the matching fingerprints of Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping are the damning evidence to pin down the suspended mayor and strip her of her position for lying about being a Filipino.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confirmed on Thursday through a dactyloscopy report that the fingerprints of Guo and Ping matched, following a comparative examination conducted from June 25 to 27.

“I think this is the single strongest piece of evidence already,” Hontiveros said at a virtual press briefing yesterday. “The NBI findings are gold because it proved 100 percent that Guo Hua Ping and Alice Leal Guo are one and the same person. There is no doubt about it.”

The senator vowed to expose more about the criminal syndicate linked to Guo that is behind the illegal offshore gaming operations in Bamban, Tarlac and Porac, Pampanga.

For his part, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian insisted on Friday that “Guo Hua Ping’s mockery of Philippine laws should not be taken lightly.”

“People like her who think they can buy Filipino citizenship should be severely punished. We will not stop until no more ‘Alice Guo’ slips through and escapes the law,” Gatchalian said.

“The matching fingerprints as confirmed by the NBI affirm what we have suspected for so long that Alice Guo is Guo Hua Ping and in fact a Chinese citizen,” he said.

For former senator Leila de Lima, a warrantless arrest should be implemented against Alice Guo or Guo Hua Ping for stealing an identity, based on the NBI findings.

“The Bureau of Immigration (BI) could arrest Guo for serious violations of her visa conditions,” De Lima said.

“The immediate legal remedy against her is a warrantless arrest by the BI for serious violations of her visa conditions, and detention at the immigration deportation facilities pending her trial for the multiple criminal offenses she has committed,” De Lima added. — Ric Sapnu, Emmanuel Tupas, Mark Ernest Villeza, Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Cecille Suerte Felipe, Nillicent Bautista

