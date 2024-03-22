^

Headlines

Gov’t considering 'different options' for Teves' return — DOJ

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 22, 2024 | 7:27pm
Govâ��t considering 'different options' for Teves' return â�� DOJ
This photo shows a picture of expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. being arrested by Timor-Leste law enforcement in Dili, East Timor.
Polícia Científica e de Investigação Criminal / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday said that the government is looking at “different options” for the return of Interpol red-listed Arnolfo Teves Jr. to the Philippines.

The expelled lawmaker, who was included in the Interpol red list in February, was arrested by local law enforcement in Timor-Leste on Thursday while playing golf in a driving range in Dili. 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in a separate statement, lauded the successful arrest of Teves. 

“Rest assured that the government will take all necessary actions to bring him back to the country so he can face the charges filed against him,” Marcos said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). 

 

In an interview with the press on Friday, DOJ spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said that the agency is looking at deporting or extraditing Teves so that he could finally return to the country.

According to Clavano, deportation can be a quicker process as Teves’ passport has been canceled through a court order.

However, the timing of the deportation will depend on the East Timor government, according to the DOJ spokesman.

“Kagaya dito sa Pilipinas, kung idedeport natin ang isang dayuhan, or isang foreigner na undesirable alien tayo rin naman ang nagsasabi kung kelan natin idedeport, the same way there,” Clavano said. 

(Just like here in the Philippines, when we deport a foreigner, or an undesirable alien, we get to say when to deport them, the same way there.)

“So if we choose that route, deportation, the timing will up to them,” he added.

On the other hand, if the Philippine government asked Timor-Leste for the extradition of the expelled solon, it would take a longer time as the Philippines does not have an extradition treaty with Timor-Leste.

Timor-Leste would still be obliged to comply with the extradition request.

"Kung sa extradition po kasi magiging international obligation ‘yon which means that it will take some time dahil may mga documents pa ‘yon na kailangan ipadala sa Timor-Leste, such as the warrant of arrest and the investigation sheet [galing] dito sa Pilipinas,” Clavano said. 

(In the case of extradition, it would become an international obligation which means that it will take some time because there are documents that need to be sent to Timor-Leste, such as the warrant of arrest and the investigation sheet here in the Philippines.)

Extradition process

Extradition is a formal process in which one country hands over an individual to another jurisdiction where they are accused or convicted of a crime.

The extradition laws in the Philippines are governed by Presidential Decree No. 1069, also known as the "Philippine Extradition Law".

During the extradition process, a country with an extradition treaty requests the transfer of an individual from their country to face charges in the requesting country.

“Under our extradition treaties with other countries, there must be a formal request coursed through diplomatic channels by the requesting state to trigger the whole extradition process,” Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra explained to Philstar.com in an online message in February.

According to the DOJ, the following countries have an extradition treaty with the Philippines:

  • Australia
  • Canada
  • China
  • Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Korea
  • Micronesia
  • Russia
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • Thailand
  • United Kingdom
  • United States

The requesting country then must make an extradition request to the Department of Foreign Affairs addressed to the Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

The DFA subsequently forwards this request for extradition to the DOJ, to which the justice department will file a petition before the Court of Appeals (CA).

The appellate court will then hear the merits of the extradition request. If the court determines that the petition has merit, it will issue an extradition order.

'Not indicative of guilt'

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Teves’ lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, said that the expelled lawmaker’s arrest is not “ indicative of his guilt in any case in the Philippines, nor was it because of violation of any law of Timor-Leste,” but is only a “[mechanism] inherent in the system of the Interpol.”

Topacio also shared that Teves’ legal team in Timor-Leste is led by former East Timor Minister of Justice Tiago Amaral Sarmento and former Timorese Prosecutor-General Jose Ximenes.

vuukle comment

ARNOLFO TEVES JR.

DEGAMO

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DEPORTATION

DOJ

EXTRADITION

TIMOR-LESTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Teves nabbed in East Timor

Teves nabbed in East Timor

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
Expelled Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. was arrested yesterday afternoon in East Timor.
Headlines
fbtw
Order expanding senior discounts signed, in effect March 25

Order expanding senior discounts signed, in effect March 25

By Louella Desiderio | 21 hours ago
Senior citizens and persons with disabilities will soon enjoy a higher special discount when buying basic necessities and...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;All Chocolate Hills structures need to go&rsquo;

‘All Chocolate Hills structures need to go’

By Bella Cariaso | 21 hours ago
All structures at the Chocolate Hills will likely be demolished to restore the protected area, Environment Secretary Maria...
Headlines
fbtw
Timor-Leste police nabs Interpol red-listed Teves

Timor-Leste police nabs Interpol red-listed Teves

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
Law enforcement authorities of  East Timor have arrested the expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr., the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
DA chief orders transfer of suspended NFA supervisors&rsquo; authority

DA chief orders transfer of suspended NFA supervisors’ authority

By Bella Cariaso | 21 hours ago
The transfer of authority of suspended warehouse supervisors of the National Food Authority has been ordered by Agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;People&rsquo;s initiative still a Cha-cha option&rsquo;

‘People’s initiative still a Cha-cha option’

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
With senators in no rush to follow the House timeline on Charter change, the people’s initiative may be revived for...
Headlines
fbtw
Only human: No penalties vs scolding teacher

Only human: No penalties vs scolding teacher

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 21 hours ago
No penalty will be meted on the teacher who went viral on social media for scolding her students while she was live on short...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US air forces back together for Cope Thunder

Philippines, US air forces back together for Cope Thunder

By Michael Punongbayan | 21 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force and the US Pacific Air Force are set to embark on joint exercises – involving their advanced...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate concurrence needed to revoke SMNI franchise&rsquo;

Senate concurrence needed to revoke SMNI franchise’

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
The revocation of the legislative franchise of Sonshine Media Network Inc. by the House of Representatives would have to be...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with